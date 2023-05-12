“The Little Mermaid”, one of the Disney classics, arrives this month in Peruvian cinemas. At the end of May, the theaters will host hundreds of fans who are looking forward to the film directed by Rob Marshall. Despite the criticism it received at first, the first impressions of the film have been positive and now everyone hopes to see Halle Bailey playing the daughter of King Triton. Next, we will tell you everything about the pre-sale of tickets for the live action film.

YOU CAN SEE: “Halle Bailey is the perfect little mermaid”: the film was destroyed, but now it steals the hearts of haters

When is the pre-sale for “The Little Mermaid”?

This Thursday, May 11, the pre-sale of tickets for “The Little Mermaid” begins. “(…) it is now possible to buy your ticket to experience this magical adventure on the big screen,” read the Disney Latino website.

Where to buy tickets for the live action of “The Little Mermaid”?

In addition, through their social networks, Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis and Cinestar shared that you can now purchase your tickets, through the application or website.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” reveals what her sisters look like and fans react: “They look more like Ariel”

When does “The Little Mermaid” premiere in Peru?

“The Little Mermaid” arrives in theaters in Peru on Thursday, May 25, 2023, as well as in other Latin American countries.

“The Little Mermaid”, live action: trailer

YOU CAN SEE: Trailer for “The Little Mermaid” infuriates fans for Sebastian’s new appearance: “Scary”

“The Little Mermaid”: cast

halle bailey like ariel

like ariel Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice)

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder (voice)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa.

#quotThe #Mermaidquotpresale #Peru #buy #tickets #great #premiere