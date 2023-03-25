halle bailey preparing for the premiere of “The little Mermaid”the live action of Disney which will be released this 2023. After the exciting first trailer of the film, certainly, there was a racist discourse behind the comments that invaded social networks; However, the presence of an African-American actress in the role of Ariel is not the only change that there will be with respect to the 1989 animated classic, since it has also been suggested that the mermaid princess has a different narrative from its predecessor.

“The Little Mermaid” will be reinvented: new Ariel, renewed motivations

Bailey He has spoken on different occasions about how his interpretation of Ariel it will be a reinvention of the character. As recalled, Disney was criticized for “The little mermaid” for its sexist vision of the half-fish, half-human teenager, since her main motivation for leaving her family and friends was to live together with the man of her dreams, whom met on a tragic night.

With the arrival of this live action film, the protagonist promises an empowered Ariel, since -despite not revealing specific details of the plot- living a romance with Prince Eric will no longer be the main reason for leaving the sea. “I’m very excited about my version of the movie, because we’ve definitely changed the perspective of her just wanting to leave the ocean for a guy”he expressed.

“It’s much more than that. It is about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.and. As women we are incredible, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above everything. And I’m glad Disney updates some of those songs,” the singer shared.

With the aforementioned, the evolution will be noticeable and in line with the lines of Disney. Let’s remember that the ‘House of Mouse’ has been working on giving its princesses a new image, to show them as independent and strong heroines. Such is the case of Jazmín in “Aladdin” from 2018, who was even given the song “Speechless”, almost a hymn of freedom.

Meanwhile, Bailey has also experienced the changes as an artist: “I feel like I’ve learned a lot from her. I auditioned at 18, got the part at 19, and this year I’m 23. So I really feel that Ariel It has helped me grow,” he commented on his character.

When does “The Little Mermaid” premiere?

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters on May 26, 2023. The film has its theatrical release scheduled before reaching Disney Plus streaming, although it is expected to land on the platform after a while, for now. , unconfirmed.