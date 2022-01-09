Among the exciting remakes that Disney has been preparing, that of The little Mermaid It is one of the most talked about and one that generates the greatest expectations, especially due to the great controversy that at the time the choice of Halle Bailey for the iconic lead role generated.

Fans of the iconic princess accused ‘The House of the Mouse’ of forced inclusion, because they chose to select a very different person physically to represent the cartoon in the live action project.

Halle Bailey shared a photo in her Little Mermaid outfit. Photo: Instagram / @ hallebailey

YOU CAN SEE: Sing 2: what is Universal’s animated film about and where to watch it online?

In that sense, Bailey spoke on Talks with Mama Tina, where she revealed what this criticized trip to Atlantica was like. “Getting that role seemed very surreal to me. It was a big surprise for me. Even when they asked me to audition I looked and said, ‘Me? For Ariel? ‘”He said.

Likewise, he stressed that part of his amazement is in the fact that he always had a specific vision of The Little Mermaid, like many of the children who grew up with the character: “The image I have had of Ariel is that of red hair, pale skin and tail, and to me it was amazing. I loved it, like everyone else. But that’s how I’ve seen it for a long time. “

Even so, the interpreter of “Do it” commented that her focus on the role will allow fans to see a new version of the youngest daughter of King Triton. In this way, this new Disney commitment will allow the African-American community to feel represented.

But (I am) so grateful that I was able to reinvent Ariel and show other beautiful young black and tan kids that ‘hey, you can be this too.’ You are magical and mythical, and all the wonderful things in between too, ”he detailed.

Halle Bailey ignores the negativity surrounding agreeing to be Ariel in the Little Mermaid remake. Photo: Diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: Luka Colucci, Mia’s cousin who surprised fans

When will the movie be released?

Fans of The Little Mermaid are excited for this Disney remake, which will feature four new songs. Around its premiere, it is known that its arrival on the big screen will take place on May 26, 2023.