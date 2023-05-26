













The Little Mermaid: When will it come to Disney Plus? | EarthGamer

During the pandemic, Disney Plus announced that its movies would arrive on the service between 45 and 90 days after their release. This would make us think that The Little Mermaid could be on the platform either in early July or even in August. Which would make sense since it would be when many children are on vacation and looking for fun.

However, we must take into account that Disney has changed this strategy. Now it seems that launches on the platform depend on how successful they are. After all Avatar: The Path of Water It will arrive on the platform on June 7, almost six months after its theatrical release. While the most recent tape of ant man and Wakanda Forever they only took three months to be in the service.

We recommend you: Does The Little Mermaid have a post credits scene? Here we tell you if you should wait

For now the answer seems to be that we will have to wait and see how successful it is. The little Mermaid. The three-month option sounds more likely though, so you shouldn’t be surprised if we end up seeing it in August.. If anything it could be delayed until December where there will also be children resting. So stay tuned for any news.

What has been said about the live-action of The Little Mermaid?

At the moment The little Mermaid live-action has a 68% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to this site, most critics think it’s one of Disney’s most enjoyable remakes to date. In addition, there is a particular ovation towards the interpretation of Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Source: Disney

It should be noted that there is also a section for audience ratings on this page. According to this, there is a 95% approval rate from the public. So, whether it’s on Disney Plus or in the movies, it sounds like it’s worth giving it a shot. Will they see her?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.