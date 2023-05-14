“The little mermaid” has unleashed all kinds of reactions and racist speeches in networks. These point like darts against the protagonist, Halle Bailey, as thousands believe that she does not look similar to Ariel from the Disney animated classic. Yes, it is such a hackneyed topic that it could be said that there would be nothing more to add… At least until now that Patricio ‘Duck’ Borghettihost of the Mexican program “Come Joy”, had a very particular comment on the actress’s skin color. Was it racism or just a misinterpreted comment? Viewers think there was a clear intention.

“The Little Mermaid”: what did ‘Pato’ Borghetti say to Halle Bailey?

halle bailey arrived in Mexico to promote “The Little Mermaid”, whose premiere is scheduled in Latin America for May 25. In such a context, the artist was invited to an interview with “VLA”, in which Borghetti took the opportunity to show her support, in the way that he thought appropriate; however, she ended up rekindling the controversy.

“This is not a question, it is something that I want to share with you, I promise you, none of us in that room were seeing the color of your skin, everyone, including my wife and my children, we were lost in your eyes, all of us ”, expressed the TV host.

After that, the networks were filled with reactions that, for the most part, describe what Borghetti said as covert racism.

“Making a comment about someone’s skin color is already way out of date”, “What a shame”, Sorry Halle, not all of us are like that, I swear”, and “That comment is super unnecessary” are some of the opinions that viewers have left on Twitter.

Borghetti’s defense after comments to Halle Bailey

After becoming a trend on Twitter, Borghetti used his account on the social network to defend himself against the attacks and posted the following message to a user who shared the video:

“I feel sorry for you and a little ashamed that you want to transform words of love into this. I thought you were smarter. I told him that he was making history and changing the world for the better. She received it with gratitude and love,” the tweet read.

