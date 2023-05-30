The new movie “The Little Mermaid” has generated various reactions. It has seen a great level of acceptance in American movie theaters, for which it broke box office records. It was just released last May 25 and the film starring Halle Bailey generated some criticism before its premiere; however, much of the public has been satisfied with the final product. However, Wesley Morris, one of the main film critics and winner of a Pulitzer prize in this category, destroyed the adaptation of this classic children’s cartoon.

What did Wesley Morris say about “The Little Mermaid”?

“It’s everything nobody wants in a movie,” Wesley Morris begins with that harsh phrase in his review for The New York Times. He pointed out that this tape stinks of good intentions and the obligation to present joy, fun, mystery, risk, courage, among other things; however, all this is missing. The Pulitzer in film criticism states that the film tells him: “We tried.” And he points out that it shouldn’t have been a serious movie, but that it ended up being one, to the point that a viewer can’t even laugh.

Similarly, he recalled that the origin of this story was created by Hans Christian Andersen, of Danish origin. And that, later, Disney turns it into a musical in 1989, since it adds all the tragedy belonging to the Disney Princess saga. However, he now states that he has given a new change, which does not make any sense.

What is the cast of “The Little Mermaid”?

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice)

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder (voice)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

