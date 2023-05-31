When the first images of the live action of ‘The little Mermaid‘ from Disney, many were upset with the drastic changes that the famous character went through and it is a subject that years later has not stopped talking.

One of the drastic changes that was noticed in the sea princess was not only her skin color, but also her hair color, since Ariel was known for being an intense redhead. A tone vibrant red it became various shades of orange, something that was not very well accepted by many.

halle bailey was in charge of publishing the first preview of the film in which she is the protagonist and wore her long hair with orange toneswavy hair and some dreadlocks, which made everyone wonder why not choose the characteristic red of the character, which was later answered.

Why isn’t the hair of the new Ariel from The Little Mermaid red?

It is well known that Disney he likes to be very careful with the details of his productions and when it comes to live actions they want to do something as close to reality as possible and for that reason they studied the color of people who are natural redheads, tones that are not bright reds, but oranges.

The Little Mermaid: The Reason Halle Bailey’s Hair Isn’t Vibrant Red Like It Was In The Original Movie

The reason why the new Ariel has orange hair is because they preferred to make a natural redhead than a very fanciful one, looking for her appearance to be as similar as possible to a real person in the world, so many could feel identified.

handle the hair of halle bailey it was quite a challenge for Disneybecause they made the decision not to dye it, instead they preferred to use extensions and for this they spent more than 150 thousand dollars, seeking to make it striking and real, covering the real hair of the young artist.

