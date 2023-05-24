













The little mermaid: the origin and 5 representations in the anime

The little mermaid: we present all the things you should know

The origins

Although the half fish and half human mermaid is one of the most popular images. We can not forget the Greek version that shows us sirens as creatures that have huge bird bodies and women’s faces. His song, like the most popular version, attracts sailors and destroys them.

For his part, the mermaids of Norse mythology are more similar to Andersen’s little mermaid. They are called asradi and have a complexion as white and shiny as the moon. They have blue hair that rather resembles the sea.

The light of the moon gave them a long life, while the luminescence of the sun was capable of ending their lives. In this way, they are beings that can only be seen at night. Despite belonging to the spectrum of the most powerful figures in the Nordic pantheon, Sirens feared men because their penetrating gaze could turn them into water, of which they are made.

The Norse believed that if you ate the meat of a little mermaid you could become immortal.

This could even be considered an influence for the ending of the classic tale ofand The Little Mermaid Andersen, whose original denouement shows a little mermaid turned into sea foam.

we also have the mermaids of Indian mythology, who are known as nagas. There are three types, each one has a different skin color, and it is worth mentioning, they are more angry depending on it.

These mermaids are unable to sleep, they are always alert. They have a special charm and biting intelligence. They can use magic and also a sophisticated poison.

The aquatic ones have green skin, guardians are golden and the spiritual ones, which are the darkest, are red with black tones.

Mermaids will protect their homes from invaders, they usually inhabit dark rivers.

Mermaids have a very interesting tradition, however each one of them is conceived as part of a community of beautiful and seductive women who can lead you to perdition. They are not to be trusted, the legends say, however, you can get a lot out of them if you master them. Another old tale about women.

Without further ado, we will tell you about the representations of the little Mermaid in the anime.

Ponyo – 2008

It is the Studios Ghibli film that proposes a new review of Andersen’s classic. However, from the lines of the drawing to the characters themselves and their construction, they are fully aimed at children.

The movie of the little Mermaid ponyo It has more than a narrative full of perspective that encourages childhoods to a kind growth full of warmth and struggle, but also maintains the aspects of romance and brotherhood. All from a journey full of responsibilities in the midst of a chaos that implies much more than what it would appear.

The characters will find themselves and build their paths despite having to go against the authority and guidance of their parents.

ponyo She is a beautiful girl who bequeaths a construct that amplifies the image of the little mermaid and childhood. A splendid project of the quality of Ghibli.

Ponyo and Sōsuke are the most fabulous couple in the saga of The little Mermaid.

Available on Netflix.

Source: Studio Ghibli

Mermaid Saga – 2003

In 1991 Rumiko Takahashi (Ranma ½, InuYasha) The publication of an amazing saga focused on mermaids began, however, they are not very similar to Ariel, because they have much more supernatural overtones that invite the viewer to feel a little terror and discomfort.

Mermaid Saga is composed of:

Mermaid Forest

Mermaid Scar

Mermaid’s Gaze

The saga has two OVAs and an anime series consisting of 13 episodes. It belongs to the shonen demographic and was adapted by Madhouse and Studio Pierrot.

It is a representation of the little Mermaid much more impressive, full of gloomy overtones.

Orenchi no Furo Jijō – 2014

It is a twelve-episode miniseries that has a comedy-drama theme. He belongs to the shojo demographic. Is an unusual depiction of the little mermaid which, however, proposes a new useful axis for their representations and narrations. Of course, it had to come from the anime.

The tenderness and smiles that will cause you are really satisfying. A real break from the little mermaid that more closely resembles Triton.

Available on Crunchyroll Premium.

Source: Kadokawa, Asahi Production.

Siren Rhapsody – 2023

Siren Rhapsody is a one-shot that is anthologized in the volume of Before Chainsaw Man 22-26.

In this story we will see a kind of romance full of fears but with a lot of commitment, we will discover a whole community of mermaids facing humanity; and we will wonder who the real evil entities are.

The sirens They are creatures other than humans, from almost all mythologies they are represented as beautiful women who deceive men. However, we will have a more transparent, genuine and committed love -despite all the adversities- in this installment by Tatsuki Fujimoto that contrasts with the classic installment of The little Mermaid from Disney.

Source: VIZ Media

Lu Over The Wall – 2017

A splendid delivery that could not be missing. A little mermaid was definitely needed in the musical field, putting one of her greatest gifts on stage: her melodious voice.

This movie puts talent and romance into action. In addition, it has a different style than usual for the representation of the little Mermaiddefinitely a very special delivery.

It is available on HBO Max.

More from Christian Andersen and Disney

The little Mermaid It is one of the most famous Disney adaptations, it is based on Christian Andersen’s short narrative work, however, the writer also has other classic works with animated adaptations, among which the following stand out:

The ugly Duckling

The Nutcracker

the little match girl

The princess and the Pea

The emperor’s new suit

His narrative is recognized within the movement of romanticism that tends to focus and exalt feelings, but with a tragic direction.

The little Mermaid is a feminine otherness of sophisticated scope, from the perspective that contemplates her beauty together with the sound of her voice, which, whether melodious -like that of the Greek figure- or terrible -like that of Indian mythology-, supposes a referent construct to the body and vocal expression of women since ancient times and of course, from the perspective of their “dangers”, in this particular construct: the voice of women

We hope we have given you a broader context about the famous images of The little Mermaid. I hope you enjoy it a lot in movie theaters.

