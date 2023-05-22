The May 24 Disney brings us back at the bottom of the sea with the anticipated live action remake of “The little Mermaid”. The film has been under discussion since way back in 2019, when the casting of Chloe Bailey like Ariel, an African-American singer and actress with very different physical characteristics than the animated mermaid. Was she the right choice for the role? And does the film measure up in other respects? Let’s find out in our review of The Little Mermaid.

Ariel and Eric

Regarding the first question, the answer of the writer is yes: the young lead actress is perfectly in the part, red hair or otherwise, and has the right expressiveness for a character like this, who for a good part of the film he has to communicate without being able to speak. The protagonist is more characterized than the 89 classic and certainly more independent: her thirst for knowledge emerges more, she proves to be shrewd on more than one occasion and often resolves adversity in the first person, while remaining a fallible character with whom you can empathize.

Greater depth was also given to Ericinterpreted by jonah Hauer-Kingand to the love story between the protagonists (also because, let’s face it, nowadays it would have been a bit superficial), linked not only by a love at first sight, but also in recognizing in each other the same spirit of adventure and love of discovery. The understanding between the two is yield obvious by the way they can understand each other even though Ariel doesn’t have her voice: without the need to say a word, her character and intelligence emerge and it is by knowing her in this way that the prince falls in love with her.

A marine world not up to par

But let’s move on to the sore points: the friends animals by Ariel. In the remake of Aladdin, where the animals had no dialogue (Yago himself speaks like a parrot would) and in that of The Lion King, where no human characters appear, a hyper-realistic CGI worked great, but unfortunately here it is not very effective. Flounder he is certainly the most sacrificed character in this adaptation: emaciated and without his characteristic yellow color, the little fish completely loses both his expressiveness and his aesthetic charisma and, leaving out the initial scenes, his presence throughout the film is almost impalpable. The situation for the seagull is less dire Scattle (revisited in a feminine key) and for crab Sebastian, which are nice and have more space. Sure, the comparison with their animated counterparts it still remains quite merciless. But it’s the whole marine world, to tell the truth, that is a bit sacrificed in this version: without their cartoonish and expressive look the animals of the deep lose their cute appearance and colorful, remaining decidedly in the background.

There lack of heat it is also felt in the songs, leading to a result that is perhaps a little subdued. Perhaps the spectacularity of the animated version was impossible to achieve in a live action film? The new songs I’m a nice addition although not particularly memorableperhaps thanks to an Italian adaptation that was not exactly successful.

The king Triton Of Javier Bardem – whose long hair captured by the movements of the water is somewhat reminiscent of his Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – is credible and with the right specific weight. Also Melissa McCarthy plays aUrsula up to par, but a slight bitterness remains in the mouth and a hint of wasted opportunity for an iconic villain who deserved a little more charisma and maybe even some unedited scenes. Instead the character loses some of his menacing aura, both because his appearance and lair are less terrifying, and because his henchmen, the moray eels Flotsam And Jetsam, have no lines and are less fearsome. Too bad, the character had all the credentials to steal the scene and give added value to the film, a bit like it was for the genius of Will Smith in the remake of Aladdin.