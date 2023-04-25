After the announcement that halle bailey would play Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” social media has been inundated with racist comments, which outweighed the positive ones. With the release of the full trailer for the film, reactions have focused on the animals that will accompany the protagonist on her adventure, highlighting the crab above all. However, they have now released a poster with the final look of all Triton’s daughters and it has caused a furore.

“The Little Mermaid”: what do Ariel’s sisters look like?

According to the image, we will see that Ariel will have a total of six sisters in “The Little Mermaid”. However, there is a point that is far from the original animated version: each of Triton’s daughters belongs to a different ethnic group and represents the seven seas in a very particular way.

This detail has caused comparisons with the main actress and fans have not kept anything to comment on the project. “They look more like Ariel than the protagonist”, is one of the most prominent reactions in networks and left behind the opinions with a marked racist and even macho tinge that the poster has received.

This is how Ariel’s sisters look for the live action of “The Little Mermaid”. Photo: Disney

When does “The Little Mermaid” come out?

The premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in theaters is scheduled for May 26, although it is expected to arrive in Latin American theaters a day earlier. However, it is not clear when it would arrive on Disney Plus.

