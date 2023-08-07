The film was first made available for digital purchase and rental on July 25, but is now coming to all Disney Plus subscribers. DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray distribution is scheduled for September 19, at least for the United States.

The live-action version of The little Mermaid is coming up Disney Plus . The release date of the film is set for September 6, 2023 . Confirmation was also given by the official account of the video streaming service on X (ex-Twitter).

The Little Mermaid, director and live action actors

The poster just released by Disney for The Little Mermaid

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid opened in May and grossed more than $542 million at the worldwide box office. Halle Bailey plays the underwater princess Ariel, leading a cast that includes Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as the Atlantic monarch King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Gilmore friend) as sea witch Ursula who steals Ariel’s voice, Jessica Alexander (Into the Deep) as Ursula’s human alter-ego, “Vanessa”, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as curmudgeon Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Harley Quinn) as Ariel’s fish friend Flounder, Awkwafina (Marvel’s Shang-Chi) as the diving bird Scuttle, and Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Eric’s mother, Queen Selina .

There original animated version de The Little Mermaid is instead from 1989. The live-action version has attracted various criticisms also due to the ethnicity of the protagonist, who is not white like the character in the original animated film.

