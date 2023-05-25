“The little Mermaid” with halle bailey It is the last bet that Disney has prepared so far in 2023. The film will introduce us to Ariel, the most defiant daughter of King Triton, who falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric despite the fact that mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans. However, she decides to follow her heart.

As is known, the live action will have differences with the animated film and fans could not be more eager to know how the story will unfold. To your delight, the wait is over: “The little mermaid” hits theaters this May 25.

“The Little Mermaid”: release date in Peru

The new version of “The Little Mermaid” arrives in Peruvian theaters on May 25. The wait was long and the expectations were high, but now we will be able to see the result on the big screen.

When can “The Little Mermaid” be SEE STREAMING?

“The Little Mermaid” does not yet have a release date in the world of streaming, since it has just been released to theaters. It is expected that it will arrive a couple of months after being on the billboard to reach a box office minimum considering that it cost 250 million dollars.

Where will “The Little Mermaid” premiere via ONLINE?

At the moment there is no official statement about the launch of “The little mermaid” via streaming, but it is estimated that it will arrive directly on Disney Plus, the official platform for Disney.

Watch the official trailer for “The Little Mermaid” here

Is “The Little Mermaid” worth it? This says the review

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The little Mermaid“It has a 71% approval from critics and 84% given by fans. With Halle Bailey causing a stir in the lead role, the Disney film is among the studio’s funniest reinventions,” the consensus ruled.

