The ‘live action’ movie of “The Little Mermaid” arrived in Peruvian theaters on Thursday, May 25. The film, which features halle bailey Like Ariel, it conquered theaters in the United States on its first day of release and, in Peru, several fans have already gone to see the new version of the Disney princess story. However, something surprising is that in the film reference is made to our country in different scenes. One of them features Sebastián, the assistant crab of the king triton. Next, we tell you what happened.

What happened to Sebastian?

In the Disney animated film, Sebastian is in the kitchen and almost gets caught by the chef who wants to steam him. In the ‘live action’, Ariel is in the guest room of the Palace without a voice, as she gave it up in exchange for becoming human. Prince Eric sees her, but recognizes her. Sebastián helps her in the original version, but this time he just appears tired and mentions to Ariel that they almost made him ceviche. Also, he tries to convince the princess to go back to the sea.

“The Little Mermaid”: cast

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice)

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder (voice)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

