The criticism that arose from the first day that a live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’ was announced flooded the internet, which indicated that the actress Halle Bailey was not the right one to play the remembered Ariel. This did a lot of damage to its projection in cinemas around the world, since, although it was not a complete failure, it could not achieve a profit commensurate with its investment, since it raised little more than 560 million dollars when your budget was 250 million dollars.

However, that does not matter much in the world of streaming, in which the film had a very good premiere, becoming one of the best on the streaming platform. Disney+. Do you want to know how many views she had? In the following note we will tell you.

How was the premiere of ‘The Little Mermaid’ in streaming?

The live action, which is under the direction of Rob Marshall, arrived on the Disney+ platform on September 6, 2023 and, as reported by Deadline, it had a very good number of views, managing to become one of the best premieres in the world. history of the platform. According to the media, ‘The Little Mermaid’ reached 16 million views in its first 5 days, which places it as the second best premiere on the page, only behind ‘Hocus Pocus 2’.

To arrive at these figures, Disney makes the calculation by dividing the total viewing time of a title by its running time, the same formula that Netflix uses to be able to make its measurements and make the rankings of the best series and movies on a weekly basis.

This type of “redemption” of ‘The Little Mermaid’ caused, as Disney pointed out, that the users of its platform became hooked on the animated films they offered and that the numbers of the adaptation of Ariel’s story also grew, giving the opportunity so that profits continue to be generated through the sale of merchandising.

What is ‘The Little Mermaid’ about?

‘The Little Mermaid’ tells the story of Ariel (Halle Bailey), a beautiful and energetic young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. She is the youngest of King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) daughters and the most challenging, as she longs to know more about the outside world. While she visits the surface, she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). While mermaids are prohibited from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), that gives her the chance to experience life on land. However, the search for our protagonist puts her life and her father’s crown in danger,” states the official synopsis of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Many Internet users criticized the choice of Halle Bailey as Ariel, not considering her suitable for the role. Photo: Walt Disney Studios

What is the cast of ‘The Little Mermaid’?

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King as Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Awkwafina as Scuttle

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Art Malik as Grimsby

