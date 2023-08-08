The Little Mermaid is about to make its arrival on Disney Plus: the company has announced that starting from September 6, viewers will be able to immerse themselves in the streaming of the live-action remake of this classic. The film, which originally hit theaters in May, boasts a first-rate cast with Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. This new version reimagines the timeless fairy tale first presented in Disney’s 1989 animated film, once again following Ariel’s adventures as she mistakes her voice for the ability to walk on dry land. The Little Mermaid will join the growing collection of movies on Disney Plus that debuted in theaters before landing on the streaming service. Among the latest arrivals are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which landed on Disney Plus on August 2, along with Avatar: The Run of Water and the live-action remake Peter Pan & Wendy, which arrived on the service later this year .