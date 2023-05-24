“The Little Mermaid” live action will be released in theaters in the United States and at last the public will be able to see the performance of Halle Bailey as the new version of Ariel, one of Disney’s most beloved princesses. The film comes after the protagonist’s incident with a TV host and also after some good first impressions from critics. Will he be able to convince the audience or will it go down in history as another terrible adaptation of the ‘House of Mouse’? Do not miss this complete guide to attend the premiere.

When is “The Little Mermaid” released in the United States?

“The Little Mermaid” (2023) had its first premiere in Mexico, but will officially arrive in the United States next Friday, May 26. The film has already been shown for small audiences and also in the Mexican country, but it will make its theatrical debut shortly.

“The Little Mermaid” will be released in Latin America on May 25. Photo: Disney

Where to see “The Little Mermaid” 2023 in theaters in the United States?

You can see the premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in different theaters in the United States such as the AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark chains. All have their tickets for sale open to the public.

Pre-sale of “The Little Mermaid” on AMC

If your favorite complex is AMC Theatres, you can purchase your pre-sale tickets to see “The Little Mermaid” virtually or in person from the box office.

This is how Ariel’s sisters look for the live action of “The Little Mermaid”. Photo: Disney See also 'Cuéntame' counterattacks Imanol Arias and boasts of screenwriters

“The Little Mermaid” Pre-Sales at Regal

Regal Cinemas also has “The Little Mermaid” pre-sale tickets available. To buy your tickets, you must access its official website and make the purchase, but you can also do this process in person.

Pre-sale of “The Little Mermaid” at Cinemark

If you are one of those who watches your favorite movies at Cinemark, you can also buy your tickets for “The Little Mermaid” on the official website of the cinema chain or go to any of its locations in person to purchase your tickets physically.

Trailer of the live action of “The Little Mermaid”