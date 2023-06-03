It’s been 34 years since Disney released The little Mermaid until the remake which triumphs at the box office both in Spain and in the United States with a black Ariel.

In China, on the other hand, the film has crashed. In Asia, whiteness continues to be a beauty canon pursued and adhered to by the majority, and that makes a black mermaid cause rejection. Disney, knowing the risks, tried to hide Halle Bailey’s dark skin and dyed it blue for the Asian poster. But the sad manipulation did not avoid the bump. Fortunately, in the rest of the world it seems that the skin color of mermaids does not matter. Instead, there is one mandate that remains binding on any mermaid (or human) who wants to fit into the Western canon: she has to be skinny.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that the little mermaid can’t have a slim body. What I denounce is that the seven daughters of King Triton (Javier Bardem) represent seven different races, while sharing an identical body, all sculpted by the same prejudices. The result is so contrived that when they sit together around their powerful father it feels like a Miss Universe pageant instead of a family reunion. You don’t know if her shiny scales or her clonal wasp waists, the identical breasts—in shape and size—of all of them, and their unreal, flat bellies are more striking. You can be the color you want while you’re skinny is the message that this gang of mermaids sends to girls from the depths. And the more sensitive and intelligent the girl looking at the screen is, the more likely she is to figure out the meaning and take charge. Eating disorders, such as racism, are trained very early.

Things get worse when Úrsula, the sea witch, appears. She (Melissa McCarthy) symbolizes evil and consequently wears plus sizes. Thus, the representation of the female body is reduced to a dichotomy between good-skinny and bad-big bodies, which turns the appearance of women into a moral category. The subject is as serious and striking as Asian racism – how terrible to paint the skin blue so that it does not appear black! – but fatphobia is so internalized in the West that it is neither perceived nor combated. Exactly the same as before with certain forms of machismo. For example, Úrsula’s song, poor souls in disgrace, has been modified to eliminate the patriarchal proclamations that so many girls of my generation sing out loud. “Men don’t look for you if you talk to them / I don’t think you want to bore them”, Úrsula explained in 1989. To finally sentence: “You will be admired if you are always quiet / Hold your tongue well and you will succeed”. On the other hand, the modified song keeps its old fat-phobic message intact. “This one wants to be skinny, this one wants a partner, who helped them? I did it ”, Úrsula sings to explain that anyone would sell her soul (or put her health at risk) in exchange for being thin. Girls can open their mouths, but not to eat.

The world will have to be changed word by word. That’s why Sebastian the crab is to be thanked for not encouraging Prince Eric by saying, “Kiss her, DON’T ask her” and he changed the story by singing, “Kiss her, JUST ask her.” Bodies need stories to grow safe. And it’s time to underline the word GROW. Because that’s what healthy bodies do, when you let them.

