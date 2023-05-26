Even since the end of last year, the live action of the movie “The Little Mermaid” is one of the most anticipated this year due to the great production behind it and, above all, the recognition towards the choice of the one who will star in this lovely sea creature. In some countries of Latin Americathis film already had its premiere, as is the case in Mexico, where the same actress Halle Bailey was even present, who plays the main protagonist, as well as Javier Bardemwho plays the King Tritonhis father.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvkahqMheIc

YOU CAN SEE: “The little mermaid” ONLINE PREMIERE: when can “The little mermaid” be SEE on Disney Plus?

In this note we tell you when it will be released in Mexico And where can you see this film, which undoubtedly promises a lot of box office in movie theaters in search of being the sensation of the year and, why not, the most watched film of recent years.

When does it premiere and how to see “The Little Mermaid” in Mexico?

This film will be in all theaters in Mexico and Latin America this Thursday, May 25 as one of the most anticipated films for this first half of the year. Within Aztec territory, it will be available both in Cinépolis like in cinemex. Hours and prices will depend on the location of the rooms and areas. After that, it will be available on streaming platforms and others that we are so used to seeing.

What will “The Little Mermaid” be about and who directs it?

It consists of an adaptation with human beings of the story of the well-known children’s animated film, which has generated much more expectation. Previously, they have already been taken to live action movies of Disney as “Aladdin” and “The Lion King”. This production is expected to be just as successful. The story revolves around Arielthe youngest daughter of King Triton, who dreams of knowing the world beyond the sea and falls in love.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” live action 2023: when does it premiere and where to see it in theaters in the United States?

This film was directed and produced by Rob Marshall, recognized for his work on “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018, as well as one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” installments. The script has been written by David MageeTwo-time Oscar nominee.

When and where was the premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in Mexico?

This happened on the night of Thursday, May 11, at the Cinépolis in the Parque Toreo shopping center, where dozens of fans could be there to observe the actors. halle bailey and Javier Bardem close up.

#quotThe #Mermaidquot #Mexico #movie #Halle #Bailey #released