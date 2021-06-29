At present, it is known that the film with real actors or live-action from The little Mermaid (The little mermaid) is filming. After all the problems he faced due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, the works could begin in the Italian beaches.

The project continues, and the role of Ariel, as planned, is in the hands of the actress and singer Halle Bailey, which shares the leading role with Jonah Hauer-King, which embodies Eric.

Halle Bailey plays Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid

At the moment the works are in such a preliminary stage that it is not possible to share a progress. Both the production team and the cast of actors are working at full steam.

Despite the above, Bailey has a little free time to post some things on social media. That is why he decided to share an illustration where the original version of Ariel from the 1989 animated film, and a representation of herself.

The Little Mermaid: The first images of the live-action are filtered

They both join their hands to form a heart. Those who have been aware of the news will realize that the design of Halle Bailey It is based on the photos that were leaked a few days ago.

This actress shared the message ‘this instantly made me cry’. It should be noted that Bailey is not the author of this fan art from The little Mermaid. Actually, it is the contribution of Louie cruz, which specializes in drawing art related to Disney.

Artist reunites the two ‘Arieles’ in a single and emotional illustration

In his drawing it can be seen that both the Ariel original as that of the actress have the same costume. Well, the one they used for a while when they came out of the sea.

cross commented on this design ‘I can’t wait for more Ariel live-action outfits !!’. Then he added ‘wait for me to make artwork with it because it’s my favorite Disney movie of all time !!’. ‘I can’t wait for @hallebailey’s performance as Ariel either !!’ stressed.

He finished off saying ‘that’s right, Ariel and Ariel having a moment over the sea’. Louie cruz is an illustrator who likes to recreate the classic style managed by Disney in his productions, so this time he decided to adapt it a bit to reality.

As for the movie of The little Mermaid, for now does not have a precise release date. All because of what we mentioned before. So we will have to see how things turn out.

Sources [1][2].



