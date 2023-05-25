“The little Mermaid”the film directed by Rob Marshall and starring halle bailey, is one of Disney’s most controversial live actions. Expectations are high, but the day has come to see how the production turned out and here we share everything you need to know about the film.

When does “The Little Mermaid” premiere in Peru?

“The Little Mermaid”, a film starring halle baileyis scheduled to premiere in Peru for this May 25, 2023. It is one of the most important premieres in Hollywood so far this year and fans of the popular character do not think to miss it.

Where to see “The Little Mermaid”?

The Disney tape will hit theaters like Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinerama and CineStar, before Disney Plus, although it is also expected to land on the platform after a while. At the moment there is no confirmation, but it is the only streaming service with the rights for its distribution.

What is “The Little Mermaid” about?

Ariel, daughter of King Triton, is the princess of the mermaids. She is about to have a birthday party for her, but her biggest wish is to meet human beings. For this reason, she manages to rise to the surface with the help of the witch Ursula and meets her beautiful prince.

“The Little Mermaid”: cast

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice)

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder (voice)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa.

