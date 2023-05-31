In USAthe live action film of “The Little Mermaid” has dethroned at the box office “Fast and Furious 10”. The film starring halle bailey (Ariel) led the first place from May 25 to 29, despite the fact that since Friday, May 19, “Fast X” was at the top. This information is according to Comscore, a leading audience measurement company.

How did The “Little Mermaid” fare?

On opening day, the film by Disney it grossed $185 million worldwide. During his first day in USA, exceeded 95 million dollars. It is important to note that the three days after she earned 117.5 million.

In relation to the feature film “Fast and Furious 10”, this has raised 512 million dollars to date in the different countries to which it arrived. For this reason, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, by Marvelwas in third place with 723 million since May 5, the day it was released.

Does “Fast and Furious 10” lead international box office?

The film directed by louis leterrier continues to lead the box office abroad: it has accumulated 400 million dollars of the 512 that it has in total. “The Little Mermaid” earned $68.5 million over the weekend.

Trailer for “The Little Mermaid”

“The Little Mermaid”: cast