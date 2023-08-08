‘The little mermaid’ caused quite a stir on its PREMIERE and became one of the most talked about films due to its arrival on the billboard. Now, after weeks of opening the debate on whether it is a success or a failure for Disney, the plot starring Halle Bailey will finally come to Disney Plus, as confirmed by the House of Mouse in a recent post. Will it be able to become the platform’s biggest launch and overcome the bad moment it experienced at the box office? It remains to be seen, but if you do not want to miss the arrival of the tape, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

Halle Bailey stars in ‘The Little Mermaid’. Photo: Disney Plus

When does ‘The Little Mermaid 2023’ premiere on Disney Plus?

As confirmed by Disney‘The Little Mermaid 2023’ will premiere on Disney Plus on September 6.

‘The Little Mermaid’ – cast

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian (voice)

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder (voice)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa.

‘The Little Mermaid’ will arrive on Disney Plus on September 6. Photo: Disney

What is ‘The Little Mermaid’ about?

Ariel, the descendant of Triton, holds the title of princess among the elegant mermaids. As the day of her birthday celebration approaches, her heart fervently yearns for an encounter with the Earthlings. With this deep-rooted longing, she manages to ascend to the surface using the assistance of the sorceress Úrsula.

At that moment, her fate becomes intertwined with that of a handsome prince, ushering in a new chapter in her story.

