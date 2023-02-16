The May 24th we would finally get to see again The little Mermaid of the Walt Disney Studios in a completely new guise. While waiting for the live action to be officially available, a new teaser has arrived to show us some new images from the film. The live action Little Mermaid will be released in exactly one hundred days and it is therefore no coincidence that the trailer arrived today.

The live action, starring Halle Bailey, is in fact part of the circle of films that this year will celebrate the centenary of the multinational. Just like the first trailer released in September, this one also comes with a reimagining of one of the iconic songs from the animated version. While we admire various scenes set in the film’s stupendous underwater settings, we would in fact be accompanied by the sweet voice of the protagonist who, for the occasion, will sing “Part of your world”

However, the seabed with its little mermaids is not the only important thing that is shown to us in the trailer; towards the end of the teaser our attention shifts exclusively to the laughter of a character who is most certainly familiar to us, the video will in fact end with what is to all intents and purposes the first image of Melissa McCarthy as the wicked sea witch Ursula. This trailer has really intrigued us and we can’t wait for the film to finally hit theaters.