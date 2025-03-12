There is a whole alphabet of vitamins with numerous health benefits:

– Vitamin awhich has a very important work on the skin and protects our body from taking infectious diseases.

– Vitamin bwhich is computed by vitamin B1, B3, B4 … and serves to have energy since they help obtain it from food.

– Vitamin csurely one of the best known since it is responsible for improving the absorption of the iron of the diet, healthy wounds and repairs and maintains healthy, cartilage, tendons …









– Vitamin dthat the appropriate amount cannot be obtained through food, but we need the sun. The main and most serious pathologies rigged to vitamin D deficiency are rickets and osteoporosis.

And we arrive at vitamin K a great unknown but that is known, above all, for its contribution to the process of Blood coagulation. Its presence in the body favors that, when a wound occurs, injured blood vessels are contracted to reduce blood flow. It also influences the retraction and repair of damaged tissues.

Explained in another way, and in the words of the dietitian-nutritionist Elisa Escorihuela, if we make ourselves a wound, there is a waterfall of chemical reactions in our blood that end up with the formation of a “patch” in the wound. This patch prevents an excessive amount of blood from being lost through the injury and prevents us from bleeding.

Why you have to take vitamin K

Being this vital function, it is not the only one in which the action of this substance stands out. As indicated by the nutritionist Estefanía Álvarez, it is worth highlighting the protection against cardiovascular diseases. Vitamin K2 -Preente in food fermented (Cheeses, Chucrut, Natto), in fish such as salmon and the mackerel And in the chicken, the liver and other viscera-, protects the ripe age arrives from arterial calcification.

The expert also emphasizes that, in relation to more aged organisms, especially in postmenopausal women, the Vitamin K Activate osteocalcin, a protein that allows the correct bone mineralization, fixing calcium in the bones.

In the aging process, in this case neurological, Estefanía Álvarez, of Neolife, explains that this substance is essential for the production of sphingolipids, key compounds in the structure and function of neuronal cell membranes. “Their low levels are related to a higher risk of cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer and Parkinson,” he says.

In addition, its anti -inflammatory action can help reduce oxidative stress and protect the brain from damage associated with aging.

Finally, and also very important, the good levels of this vitamin are associated with a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes in older adults, by “stimulating active osteocalcin, a bone protein that improves the insulin sensitivity».

Where to find Vitamin K

As we said, in addition to foods that contain the aforementioned K2, the K1 is in vegetables such as spinachCollized, lettuce, broccoli and Brussels cabbage. In fruits, it is present in avocado, kiwi, green grapes and plums.

The dietary recommendation is 70 mg daily of vitamin K1. In certain cases, the Neolife expert ends, especially in people at risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases or insulin resistance, vitamin k2 supplementation can be beneficial, always under medical supervision.

Its deficit is associated with pathologies that are related to Fat juggling (such as celiachy or cystic fibrosis) and during the first days of life, when our body still has no reservations of this nutrient.

How can we know if we have this vitamin? The dietitian-nutritionist Ana Colomer points out that «to know that we are lacking this fat-soluble vitamin (fat soluble) is the presence of constant microhemorrhagia. For example, when we hit each other and it costs a lot that we stop bleeding or, in the case of women, menstruations with intense and durable bleeding ».