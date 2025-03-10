It is a reality that women We notice changes in our body from 40 years And one of the most important is that we begin to notice that fat accumulates in places that did not do it before. The two most conflicting points could say that they are the gut and arms, what their sagging gives rise to the so -called ‘bat wings “.

The appearance of the ‘bat wings’ is noticeable in activities of the most everyday and is due to the Lack of firmness in triceps either due to lack of exercise, an abrupt weight change or aging.

So you have to remedy the sagging in triceps before it’s too late And be clear that you can exercise and a healthy and balanced diet. The skin hydration Also play an important role in this process and hence the importance of Nivea cream.

The blue canate can work against sagging

As we said the Specific exercises to tone triceps and a healthy diet are fundamental to fighting the feared ‘bat wings’. But, in addition, the hydration of the skin is very important and that better to achieve it than with the Nivea cream can of a lifetime.

This cream that has been a Sales success since the time of our grandmothers is characterized by its super moisturizing actiona hydration that softens and improves the elasticity of the skin.

This Nivea moisturizer can be used to give you massages and foster all those Benefits for your skin in a more active way. The ideal time to do it is after the shower, since the pores of the skin are open and are more receptive to the properties.

How to apply the Nivea cream in the arms

For the Nivea cream to help us fight the sagging of our arms, it must be applied After shower and circular movementssoft and small, in the ascending direction. Which helps lift the skin and not carry it down.

Once the cream is applied with this massage, it is convenient to activate the blood circulation in the triceps and favor the absorption of the product with a kneading massagethat is, give small pinches on the skin with firm movements.

When we have already done these two massages, it is time to make a third party that is drain and for which we will have to use the fingers and slide them From the elbow to the armpit. This massage helps eliminate accumulated toxins and activate lymphatic flow, which improves the general appearance of our skin.

These massages should be done once a day, preferably at night, For 10-15 minutes on each arm To ensure that the Nivea cream has made the desired effect.

If you add these massages to your arms constantly you will notice an improvement in the appearance of the skin, although we must not forget that there is combining them with healthy exercise and diet. Three ideal elements to combat the feared bat wings’.





