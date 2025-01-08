As time goes by, women go through different stages due in part to hormonal changes through which they pass. The most notable phases include menstruation, which can manifest with the appearance of acne and development of the hair or breast, as well as pregnancy, when the body changes completely and each woman can experience it in a different way. After 50, different changes also occur, as estrogen levels decrease and menstruation disappears. Some of them are hot flashes, weight gain, loss of muscle mass… These are the most characteristic among Spanish women, but you should know that there are others, not so well known, but that are recurring.

Specifically, we talk about the cold sweats or hot flashes. Many women know about hot flashes, but what happens when what you feel is cold? It is a condition that is not so visible, but is present in the menopause process. Furthermore there is ways to reduce your impact as experts have shared.

What are cold sweats like during menopause?

Cold sweats can influence the quality of sleep. freepik

One of the most common and disconcerting symptoms of menopause is cold sweats. This is how he shared it Dommathe company specialized in research, support and treatment of menopause.

This symptom can be really uncomfortable, but don’t worry, because It is totally normal and natural in a process like menopause, in which a hormonal transition is experienced. Fortunately, there are also natural remedies to relieve these cold sweats.

This feeling of cold in menopausal women It is due to different factors according to professionals from the aforementioned company. First, decreased estrogen levels affect the hypothalamus, the body’s natural “thermostat.”





This thermostat believes that the body temperature is elevated, even though this is not the case. In this way, the body responds by triggering “cooling mechanisms, such as sweatingwhich can be accompanied by a feeling of sudden cold,” they add.

This type of effect usually appears at night-interrupting sleep-, although it is not unusual for it to be experienced at any time of the day. With all this, you should not be scared if you suffer from hot flashes or cold sweats. “They are not signs of a serious health problem”. The same occurs with burning mouth syndrome (BMS), very common in menopause as well as unknown.

Rather, it is an indicator that your body is adapting to these new hormonal changes. Furthermore, these symptoms usually decrease over time. But if you don’t want to wait too long, there are ways to reduce its impact and learn to live this stage in a natural way, for what it is.





What is good to remove the cold sweat of menopause?



Experts recommend eating anti-inflammatory fruit to reduce the impact of cold sweats. Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com

Today we have different home and natural remedies to relieve or reduce the impact of menopause symptoms. From nutrition to physical exercise. If we talk about cold sweats, Domma highlights some strategies and practices that you can include in your daily life.

First of all, keep a stable body temperatureHow do you do it? Wear light, breathable, natural fiber clothing to regulate body heat in a more optimal way. The space in your home is also important, professionals recommend creating a fresh environment, especially in the bedroom.

You can use fans or light pajamas. A habit you could start doing in this regard is take a warm shower just before going to sleepto “stabilize your body temperature,” they emphasize. On the other hand, eating a balanced diet is essential, but it is also important to know which foods are most beneficial during menopause.





Experts advise a diet rich in anti-inflammatory products: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds. Foods rich in phytoestrogens can also help you. Soybeans or flax seeds are some of them, as they can “help balance hormones naturally.” Likewise, the anti-hot flash products They are caffeine, alcohol and very spicy or hot foods.

Staying active by exercising is another aspect to take into account. But don’t worry, this doesn’t mean that you start lifting weights in a gym, just walk, or do yoga or pilates. All of this improves circulation and helps regulate stress levels, in addition to contributing to better control of body temperature.

Apart from exercise, there are relaxation practicessuch as meditation, mindfulness and deep breathing. Lastly, they mention some infusionssuch as sage, red clover or valerian.

Likewise, hydration is very important, you should drink a lot of water. These are some tips from professionals, so don’t worry if you don’t notice this symptom because there is a solution.

