Type 2 diabetes is a disease in which glucose or blood sugar levels are too high. There are some 5.1 million adults in Spain who live with diabetes. It affects one in seven adults and is the second highest rate in Europe.

When diabetes is not detected or treated properly, it can cause serious and life-threatening complications, so it is essential to know its presence as soon as possible and from there, Pay attention to early signs.

The doctor Marla Jirak She is a researcher and tiktoker American who has published a video in which he describes some symptoms of what can be described as a prediabetic body, and which can be detected with just a glance in the mirror.

Jirak explains that these symptoms are dark spots on the skin, marks on the skin and “greasy” necks. “Those 90 seconds could probably save a lot of people’s lives,” Jirak says.

Yes ok a bigger waist Although average is the symptom most are familiar with, Dr. Jirak says it is just one of many changes in the body that can occur before a diabetes diagnosis.

Dark spots are a lesser-known sign that something is wrong. They usually appear suddenly on the neck or under the arms. These patches, according to the examples the doctor shared in her video, look dark and have a slightly different texture.

According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appear in the folds of the skin, so they can also include the groin, arms and knees.

Skin tags can also indicate a possible diagnosis of diabetes, especially those around the neck or on the eyelids. Skin warts are small bumps that are usually the same color as the skin. They can be distinguished from other skin abnormalities by the ‘stalks’ to which they are attached.

The next thing to keep in mind, according to Dr. Jirak, is your waist size. A waist of more than 101 centimeters is a red flag for men, while a measurement of more than 89 centimeters leaves women at greater risk.

Interestingly, swollen feet are also a symptom that most ignore, especially as they age. This symptom indicates water retentionwhich can be a sign of poor circulation and uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

Although perhaps the most interesting symptom that Dr. Jirak mentions in the video is a “swollen neck” which often causes discomfort when sleeping.

Also called insulin necks, they are those with a circumference of more than 37 centimeters for men and 34 centimeters for women.

An insulin neck “is not just fat.” You can detect it by looking at the back of someone’s head and it will usually appear as an obvious roll with deep lines and grooves.

Those who are on the path to developing diabetes may also suffer sleep apnea.

A high blood glucose level due to a high-sugar diet can cause a decrease in testosterone levels, which can lead to loss of muscle mass and cause arms that are more flaccid than normal.