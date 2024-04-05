The feeling of nausea and vomiting is a defense mechanism of the body against possible poisoning, which translates as a brain response to eliminate toxins from the body. However, this sensation can also appear when faced with different intense emotions, such as stress, or on another level, movement, as happens to some people when sailing on the sea.
In the case of training, one of the main reasons for nausea is the redistribution of blood flow, because at the time of training the muscles involved in the exercise supply a greater amount of blood, so the stomach loses supply and can cause stomach upset and nausea.
To avoid reaching this moment, specialists recommend staying hydrated before, during and after exercisingand avoid heavy meals shortly after the activity, and it is also essential to consume fast-digesting foods. In case the sensation continues to appear, an alternative is reduce exercise intensity and gradually adapt to the routine.
In this sense, most sports experts point out that drinking an adequate amount of water is the best way to carry out an energetic workout and reduce risks, although it should be noted that it is important not to exceed its consumption.
What to eat before training?
In case of constant dizziness or feeling of nausea due to poor diet, it is recommended change your diet to carry out correct training. According to the chain BBCexperts recommend consuming glucose and glycogen, which are essential carbohydrates for those who need energy, although with different roles.
- Natural yogurt with fruit and a drizzle of honey
- Fruit salad with granola
- Orange juice with beet and ginger
- Grape juice
- Fruit shake
- Oatmeal and chicken or beef omelet
