After the death of music producer Walther Lozada Floriano, on July 25, the orchestra harmony 10 announced that the Piuran left as musical heirs his nephew Leandro Lozada and his grandson Mathias Lozada, who assured that they will continue with the legacy of the late businessman. But what few know is that his daughter, Bianca Belen Lozada Silupu, He had already debuted as a singer.

Through social networks such as TikTok, some users re-shared excerpts from videos of Bianca Belén Lozada, who was the singer of the musical project launched by Walther Lozada in 2004, in parallel to Armonía 10, for young segments.

The singer of the orchestra called Bianca Belén and the golden band had a lot of success on the north coast at that time. The song “I must be an idiot” caught on with popular taste and was requested on local radio.

Walther Lozada wanted his daughter’s orchestra to have a resounding success, to the point that he produced a complete album with 10 songs , among them, “I must be an idiot”, “What a pity”, “Summer story”, “Mix Selene”, among others. In addition, the musicians and musical director of Bianca’s group were selected from Armonía 10.

What happened to Bianca Belén?

Walther Lozada’s daughter failed to consolidate her career as a singer. From 2010 to 2014, she dedicated herself to studying and pursued a business career at the University of Piura. She then started a family, but she never disassociated herself from the family orchestra and, before the pandemic, she managed to take a tour of Europe.

It was Bianca Belén who, after the death of Walther Lozada, approached the local press to give details of the death of the hitmaker of Armonía 10 and revealed what her father died of.

“Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won the battle for us. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in place, an infection ended all our illusions, ”she revealed to La República in anguish.

did not stop singing

Although she had left the stage, Bianca Belén did not miss an opportunity to sing to her father. Days after her death, the young woman published a video in which she, months before, sang “When the time comes”, Eva Ayllón’s famous song.

“Last year, when the disease was already advancing, we celebrated the long-awaited chocolate party with the radio guys. That night I promised you that we would fight this disease together. That’s how it went. The days go by and it’s harder to accept. But I also know you want us strong and that’s how it will be,” Bianca wrote on Facebook.

“I must be an idiot” never goes out of style

As has happened with the song “La doubt” by Armonía 10, the song “I must be an idiot” once again generated repercussions on TikTok. Videos of Bianca Belén interpreting said theme are not lacking on YouTube, as well as comments asking her to return to music. “Come back to the stage, Bianca Belén” and “It brings back many memories of my adolescence, what beautiful songs by Bianca, it would be nice if she returned to the stage”; some netizens wrote.

Meanwhile, others praise Lozada Silupú’s voice and even ask that Armonía 10 re-record Bianca’s album. “Why don’t they update the album with Armonia 10, her as a guest, it would be a great goal. His album had good songs, easy with some arrangements it would be much better (…) although his daughter no longer sings, an album to remember would not be bad”, “I never get tired of listening to Bianca Belén (this) 2021 ″ , “Beautiful voice, 2021 and I’m still listening to your songs”, “2021 and I’m still listening to your music. Sings beautiful. We have grown up listening to that music, therefore, it brings us beautiful memories” and “How nice that this beautiful woman sings, Bianca Belén”; express other users.