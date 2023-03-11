Have you ever wondered what the small asterisks that appear in you visa from the United States? If it had not crossed your mind to question that or you had not even paid attention to them, anyway in this note we will tell you what they mean.

One of the most requested documents Internationally, it is the visa to enter the United States, considering that it is one of the countries that registers the most visitors throughout the year.

Now, if you are observant, you will have noticed that there are small asterisks on your North American visa, and most likely you have not questioned whether or not they have meaning.

In this sense, a content creator from the TikTok social network undertook the task of recording a video and uploading it so that Internet users would find out about the meaning of these small icons that appear on the US visa.

“They mean how dangerous you are for the United States. And you can have between 1, 2 and 3 asterisks,” the tiktoker begins his clip posted on the Chinese virtual platform.

Under this understanding, the netizen revealed that the asterisks on the US visa represent the danger that the person means to the country of North America.

However, the tiktoker made it clear that when referring to “danger” an allusion is not made to the criminal or violent dangerousness of the person, but to the probability that the foreigner will stay within the United States territory.

In this vein, the netizen explained that in the case of those who have 1 asterisk, the immigration officer will easily let you into the United States. Meanwhile, in case you have 2 asterisks on the USA visa, the officer will ask the visitor some questions. Finally, if the person has 3 asterisksthe public servant will question you deeply before allowing you to enter.

Finally, the content creator made it clear that in any of the three cases the US immigration officer can deny the person access, although the denial is more likely if the number of asterisks is greater.

It should be noted that in the comment box some Users assured that it is not true that asterisks mean something specific. One person even claimed to have worked at the Consulate of Guadalajara, Jalisco, remarking that what the tiktoker said is a lie.