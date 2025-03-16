The passing of the years is causing cell deterioration, which we can slow down through a correct diet. Among the most recommended foods, nutritionists suggest all those rich in antioxidants, and anti -inflammatory effect, with the objective of Prevent diseases that occur with aging. Burned, raspberries, broccoli, carrots, citrus, grapes or spinach are some of those superfoods.

Include this type of food in our diet will slow down the advance of the natural cell aging, helping us maintain the necessary energy, to improve the skin, blood circulation, and also to protect us from a good number of heart disease. Although in Spain it is quite difficult to find, there is a product from the Andes that multiplies the antioxidant effects of any of those we know. Your name? Purple corn.

An ancestral food with an extraordinary composition

There are many varieties of corn. The purple obtains that color of the anthocyanins it contains. Kjalilxd. Pexels

The type of corn we are talking about, a Variant of the plant called Zea Mays of purpleis cultivated and consumed in the regions of the Andes (especially in Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia) for thousands of years due to its health benefits. The true superpower of this colored corn is its antioxidants, much more numerous than in other fruits and vegetables.

The purple corn composition is 15 percent protein, practically absence of fats, 10 percent of sugars and almost 80 percent of starches. In addition, it contains fundamental minerals such as iron (to improve hemoglobin and combat anemia); calcium (necessary for bone strengthening); and phosphorus (repairs damaged cells and tissues).

However, although its nutritional composition is very rich, so that purple corn is really considered a superfood, the ‘elixir’ of youthit is because of its very powerful antioxidant content: anthocyanins.





Anthocyanins, those responsible for the ‘cell youth’

Anthocyanins (antioxidants) are cardioprotective. Yuri Arcurs Peopleimages.com

The anthocyanins, as we have commented, are powerful antioxidants, chemical substances that Free radicals neutralize that damage the tissues and, as a consequence, the organs. When body cells are prey to accelerated aging, they can end up developing inflammation and, with them, some types of cancer.

The color (between purple and bluish) of this type of corn we are talking about is not accidental (those anthocyanins produce precisely), and thanks to it you can slow down the degeneration of some organs. These antioxidants have countless health benefits, such as Blood circulation improvementor its cardioprotective effect.





Other healthy properties of purple corn from the Andes

Purple corn has a low glycemic index, so it avoids glycemia and inflammation peaks. Istock

Leaving aside their main virtue, antioxidants, purple corn is also an important source of dietary fiber for the organism, virtue that favors digestion and intestinal transit By fighting constipation. Another of the properties of this food is its satiating effect, which will make our intake less abundant and will help us maintain a healthy weight.

This corn also contains vitamin C, another antioxidant to take into account, in addition to Its glycemic index is very lowwhat will avoid the dreaded glycemia peaks. Being anti -inflammatory, purple corn has the ability to Protect arteries By keeping blood pressure figures balanced, reducing them. This is the reason why this superfood is considered cardioprotective.

