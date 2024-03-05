The Knowledge Fund and National Bonds Foundation, the specialized company in the field of savings and investment in the UAE, announced the launch of the “Young Investor” program, the first financial literacy program in the Middle East region, which aims to enhance financial knowledge among school students at an early age, by providing an environment Comprehensive educational.

This ambitious initiative is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda (33), launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and aims to make Dubai one of the educational centers. It is a pioneer in the region, as well as its role in strengthening educational systems that contribute to meeting the future aspirations of the emirate, and supporting its human resources by providing the best educational opportunities of high quality.

The first phase of the “Young Investor” program will be implemented in “Dubai Schools,” while the initiative will later witness the implementation of a comprehensive program focusing on financial education in its various educational programs. The Knowledge Fund Foundation, in cooperation with National Bonds, will undertake the various stages of program development, design and implementation in the educational field.

The launch of the educational program in its pilot phase targets students in the fifth and sixth grades, to provide a pioneering model that focuses on enhancing financial knowledge at an early age. This strategic initiative confirms the commitment of the Knowledge and National Bonds Fund Foundation to contribute to the development of communities and support them with culture and financial responsibility in the early years of children’s lives and in the later stages of their lives.

The Executive Director of the Knowledge Fund Foundation, Abdullah Mohammed Al Awar, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of this pioneering program in the field of financial culture, and we look forward to cooperating with National Bonds in developing this program and supporting its widespread implementation in Dubai schools, in addition to other schools in the region.” The emirate, through our investment in providing future generations with the necessary financial skills, which will enable them to master the principles of saving, budgeting and investment, which will contribute effectively to their journey.”

For his part, the CEO of the National Bonds Group, Mohammed Qasim Al-Ali, said: “The Little Investor is the first financial education program in the Middle East, targeting school children in the country, and it represents a great progress in this direction, especially as it goes beyond traditional classroom-based learning practices.” . This initiative is in line with the ongoing efforts made by the Dubai government, with the aim of improving the quality of education.”

The program consists of six modules, aiming to provide students with a deep understanding of the foundations of financial knowledge. The first unit deals with money management, while the other units cover payment methods, loans and debts, savings and investments, and insurance protection plans (with a focus on the Islamic Takaful system), while the sixth unit focuses on comprehensive financial planning. Students have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios, by incorporating interactive elements, practical exercises and workshops into the curriculum.

“Microinvestor” skills

The “Little Investor” program ensures that students understand financial concepts, in addition to acquiring critical thinking skills, solving problems necessary to make financial decisions based on sound knowledge, and contributing to shaping the economic landscape of the future.