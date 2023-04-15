The heartbreaking story of little Eliyanah Chrysostom, the 5-year-old girl killed by mistake on her birthday

A heartbreaking story is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonist is a little girl of only 5 years, called Eliyanah Chrysostomwho sadly passed away on her fifth birthday, while on her way to a restaurant with her parents.

For family members and for all those who knew her, these are great days grief and sadness. None of them would have ever imagined experiencing such a loss, in a moment that was supposed to be a celebration.

It was Saturday evening April 8th. Eliyanah was in a car with her parents and they were on Interstate 880 in the area of Santa Cruzin Sacramento, in the state of California.

The little girl was in the car with her family and together, they were headed to celebrate hers birthday. They wanted to go to a local restaurant, where other relatives were also waiting for them.

However, it was during the journey that it happened the unthinkable. A shot from a firearm, ha hit by mistake the little girl and her condition appeared a lot serious right away.

The parents, hearing that loud noise and seeing the critical situation of their little girl, decided to carry it emergency in the hospital. But it is right here that in the night, Eliyanah exhaled his last breath.

The investigation into the death of little Eliyanah Chrysostom

The police immediately started all the investigations of the case and for the moment, it seems that they have also found those responsible for this affair.

They arrested three boyswho were on that road and one of them, seeing the agents also threw the weapon out the window. The police have recovered it and are now trying to shed light on the matter.

Little Eliyanah was only 5 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. Her story broke the hearts of many people, because she did not have what was happening with those guys responsibilityshe just wished she could celebrate her birthday.