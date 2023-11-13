The website of the German newspaper Bildwhich with its million copies is the best-selling newspaper in Germany, denounces as “terrifying” that the Palestinian who had been “the face of the refugee crisis” in 2015 because she had cried on TV in front of the then Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote an anti-Semitic post.

The young girl, then 14 years old, had become known as “Reem, Merkel’s refugee girl” for the tears she shed in July eight years ago as she feared being expelled because the chancellor had said that “not everyone can stay in Germany”.

Now, at 23 years old, Reem Sahwil has shared a drawing on her Instagram profile that shows «the empty outlines of Israel and the Palestinian territories crossed by a line that forms a heart but with the writing from the river to the sea underneath: #freepalestine: it is of a slogan just banned in Germany together with all the activities of Hamas because it is anti-Semitic, given that it postulates the disappearance of Israel. Reem, who arrived in Germany with her family as a stateless person in 2010, while she was being filmed by cameras during a meeting in Merkel’s studio with citizens, she spoke about her fear of being deported and burst into tears, she recalls Bild .

The chancellor at the time had tried to console the girl and was accused of reacting too coldly and showing little compassion. To remedy this, she had even received it in the Chancellery in Berlin. The young woman obtained an unlimited residence permit in 2017 and German citizenship last February, the newspaper reports Bild quoting another newspaper.