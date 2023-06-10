Rielynn Martin is one 10-year-old girl in coma after boating accident. Two boats collided and she, unfortunately, was seriously injured. Her family is now crying out for a miracle, because the doctors hadn’t given so much hope: la baby has finally woken up from his deep sleep, even though his brain was damaged.

May 25 last year Rielynn Martin he was boating with his family for Memorial Day. Chad Martin, his father, said they went to the lake for the weekend, as they often do, since their kids love being outdoors.

While colliding with the other vessel, Rielynn fell down, hitting the other boat’s propeller. They rushed her to the hospital. She had a crushed skull and severely damaged pieces of her brain. The doctors performed a delicate surgery to repair the damage suffered.

I want prayers, prayers are everything. Prayer is what got my daughter to where she is now. Medical bills will be tough. I have another daughter to support, it will be tough.

These are the words of the father of the little girl, who after the surgery remained in a coma for a long time, attached to a respirator because she could not breathe on her own. However, everyone’s prayers were answered and the miracle happened.

10-year-old girl in a coma: Rielynn Martin wakes up miraculously

On the Rally for Rielynn Facebook page, the family updated their followers: the little one is now breathing on her own and the doctors have removed her from life support. The little girl is awake, she answers questions, follows directions and recognized everyone.

He can even wiggle his toes. For her family it is a great relief, as it is for all those who have prayed for her. The family also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for medical bills. There’s still a long way to go, but now that she’s awake, everyone is relieved.