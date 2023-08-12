In recent years, science has been focusing on a peculiar reef-dwelling fish, whose cognitive abilities never cease to amaze. It is the cleaner fish (Labroides dimidiatus), a successful coral reef businessman who receives visits from numerous clients.

Different species of fish come to his cleaning station to groom their skin, ridding them of the parasites they feed on. This is a win-win encounter, as the client gets dewormed and the cleaner gets food. However, there is a nuance that makes the relationship a little more complex: the cleaner likes the client’s tasty layer of mucus better than his parasites, and the client hates having his valuable mucus removed.

The cleaners are usually in high demand, being able to receive up to 2,000 visits a day. The fish have to wait until they can be attended to, and while they do so, they watch the cleaner work. Whenever clients notice their mucus being eaten, they briefly shake their body. Therefore, it is easy for any observer to detect if a cleaner is professional in his work or if he gives in to temptation too often.

The studies in the laboratory show that customers prefer the services of cleaners that cause few shakes. In turn, when a cleaner is being watched by other fish, they tend to be more professional than when no one is watching. There is no doubt: the cleaner fish, as a good businessman that he is, takes precautions to protect his reputation.

Developing this behavior is not easy, as it requires self-control. A study tested this ability of the cleaner, subjecting it to a test that is often used to assess that ability in animals: delayed reward. Broadly speaking, it consists of giving an animal a choice between an immediate reward and another postponed in time, but of a higher quality. In order to eat the latter, the animal has to be able to control itself and not take the immediate reward. The cleaner fish passed the test with similar results to the monkeys.

As with the mammalian brain, some of the cleaner fish’s cognitive abilities vary by gender. Males are better at some learning tasks and females at self-control. The most surprising thing is that these animals change sex. Each specimen is born as a female and only becomes a male when it is the largest individual in the group. Therefore, their cognitive abilities are also altered with the change of sex.

The task of the cleaner fish is very complex. All the species that visit your station can be grouped into two different types: residents and travelers. The resident species are loyal customers who, because they are from the neighborhood, always go to the same cleaning station. In contrast, traveling species have home ranges that span several seasons, so they can choose. What is this entrepreneur fish doing? Indeed, serve the female travelers first and leaves the regular customers for last.

Once again, we are dealing with a behavior that could require complex cognitive abilities. To test them, they put the cleaner through another test: the ephemeral reward. The food is served in two identical containers except for the color. One of them is permanent, but the other is removed after a few seconds. If the animal chooses to eat first from the ephemeral container, then it can also eat the other, while if it starts with the permanent one, it will only have time to eat from one. the cleaner fish passed the test with flying colorssurpassing even chimpanzees and orangutans.

It is curious that this ability is not ensured by genes, but depends on environmental factors, such as the density of cleaners in an area. When this is high, the stations of each cleaner are not as crowded, so they do not need to choose between traveling and resident customers. These less requested cleaners they do not pass the test of the ephemeral reward and the size of its frontal brain is smaller.

But the poor resident fish of the very crowded stations are not only less cared for because they are not a priority, they also suffer abuse from the cleaner fish, which tends to use them to eat more mucus. Resident customers often get so angry that they end up chasing the cleaner. When this happens, the businessman knows that he has crossed the line and tries to fix it. In the next few cleanings, you will give these customers an excellent deal to make up for it.

Fish memory?

To develop this behavior, cleaner fish need not only to recognize their customers individually, but also to have a good memory.. A study demonstrated that cleaners can remember an unpleasant event some time later. In order to carry out the experiments, fish are sometimes caught in the wild with nets that are returned to the sea when the study is finished. The first time it is easy to capture the cleaner, because it is not afraid of the net. However, those who have already been caught once hide among the rocks when they see the nets, even eleven months later.

Of course, this marine animal also caters to predatory fish. In these cases, it has been observed that before cleaning the caresses with his body and its fins. It is possible that in this way he seeks to please his dangerous client to avoid a scare, since it has been shown that fish also perceive tactile stimulation in a positive way. Also, when the cleaner is chased by an irate customer, he will often latch on to a predator and pet it. In this way, he manages to get away with the persecution.

At this point, we might think that Labroides dimidiatus It can no longer surprise us, but we would be wrong. In 2019, an investigation proved that the cleaner recognizes itself in the mirror. They placed an orange tag, mimicking a skin parasite, on the heads of several cleaner fish and a clear tag on others. Only those with the orange mark looked in the mirror and then rubbed their heads against the ground. This test is used as evidence that animals have self-awareness, although the study authors are cautious in drawing these conclusions.

These discoveries are as fascinating as they are difficult to explain. How can a fish whose brain is no bigger than a lentil pass all these complex tests? We are talking about an animal with a brain size in relation to its body size. ten times smaller than that of any mammal. We may not be able to explain it yet, but when we do, we will have a better understanding of intelligence.

