Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “Optimistic is the one who enters an antique store and asks: “What’s new?”… Juan Verdaguer.

-oo-

Question of the Week: Luis Arráez, with 320, was until yesterday, fourth of the year in average at bat. Who are the three who have better bats?

The Answer: Leader Bobby Witt Jr., 335; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 324; and Aaron Judge, 323.

THE NEW MANAGER

The candidates to replace the manager Of the Reds’ David Bell, there are 17. And among them are Venezuelan Miguel Cairo; Texan Freddy Benavides; plus Terry Francona, Don Mattingly and Brad Ausmus, according to my friend Jimmy Shapiro.

IMPOSSIBLE TO PLAY AGAINST BASEBALL

“The little book” has never existedbut For a century and a half it has been said that “in baseball, playing against the book always ends up being very costly”.

That happened the night before last to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. I inform you:

In Dodger StadiumThey were playing against their arch-rivals from San Diego. They were losing 4-2. But, in the second inning of the ninth inning, they put runners on first and second, with no outs, and the ninth in the lineup, Miguel Rojas, was at bat. Robert Suárez was pitching.

The unprepared one at bat was none other than Shohei Ohtani and then Mookie Betts.

The bunt was ball to ball. And Rojas tried it on the first pitch, but it ended at zero and one.

On Suarez’s second pitch, Rojas swung, grounded out to third, Manny Machado picked up the ball, stepped on the base, threw to second, from there to first, three outs in one play! San Diego won 4-2.

My friends at Larry Brown Sports asked Roberts if he had changed his name. The answer:

“That’s right. Because when Rojas missed the bunt, the entire infield was in a bad position, trying to prevent the sacrifice. I assumed that any hit would go through them. But that one on third didn’t go through.”

The Padres clinched their postseason berth.

-oo-

“I have a friend who is so pessimistic that this morning I greeted him by saying: ‘Good morning’… And he replied: ‘Let’s see, let’s see, because we’ve just begun’… Juan Verdaguer.

-oo-

BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2024

In the minors, from “Baseball America,” he is Kristian Campbell, a 22-year-old infielder for the Red Sox.

In three seasons: 327 average, 21 home runs, 82 RBIs and 27 steals in 38 attempts.

-oo-

“Many of us are born with the help of a doctor… That’s how we die too”… Juan Verdaguer.

“A psychiatrist is a crazy doctor”… Juan Verdaguer.

“In the United States, if you don’t see a psychiatrist every month, they say you’re crazy”… Juan Verdaguer.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

@juanvene5

[email protected]

More from the same author: