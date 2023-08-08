Juve and Chelsea will have a new confrontation in the next few hours to understand the real feasibility of the exchange operation between Vlahovic and Lukaku. There is full agreement on the valuation of the Belgian at 40 million, the crux concerns the Serbian: the bianconeri do not intend to go below the 80 million overall that they invested a year and a half ago, in London – after the first offer of 20 million equalization – for now they are thinking of relaunching with a series of bonuses but they remain far from the request for 35-40 million. But that of the evaluation is not the only theme of reflection, hereinafter “the test of 9” for a better comparison between the two players.