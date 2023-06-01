The United States House of Representatives began the process on Wednesday to discuss the agreement that seeks to increase the borrowing capacity of the United States and avoid a default, achieved after marathon negotiations between President Joe Biden and the Republicans.

The bipartisan deal reached over the weekend suspends the so-called “ceiling” on the federal debt, currently at $31.4 trillion, for two years, enough to get through the upcoming 2024 presidential election and allow the government to continue borrowing money and remain solvent.

Non-defense spending will remain unchanged next year and will increase only nominally in 2025. In addition, it foresees a cut of 10,000 million dollars in the funds allocated to the treasury to modernize and intensify controls, which was a Republican demand, as well as the recovery of funds allocated to the fight against covid-19 that have not yet been spent.

Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, in her appearance in the Senate.

The commitment also includes nNew conditions imposed to benefit from certain social benefits, including food stamps.

Congress has a few days to spare before the country’s treasury begins to falter, which will happen as of June 5, according to an estimate by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The terms of the agreement reached between Biden and the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, still require the approval of the legislators of the chamber and the Senate, some of them fierce opponents of the initiative.

The United States risks a default or cessation of payments on its obligationssomething unprecedented that can have catastrophic consequences for the economy.

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee gave a first indication of the expected trend in voting on the bill, seven votes to six, with two Republicans and four Democrats against.

Now it is up to the members of the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, to rule before the Senate, with a Democratic majority.

The head of the Republican camp in the chamber, Kevin McCarthy, acknowledged that he will not achieve unanimity, but was optimistic of reaching the “biggest” budget cuts in history, he told reporters. McCarthy still has a tough task ahead of him: convincing the Republican majority to adopt the new law so it doesn’t appear to depend on Democratic representatives.

For his part, Democratic leaders, despite cuts to the government budget, promised to provide the missing votes. House Democrats will vote “not to default the country. Period,” declared their boss, Hakeem Jeffries.

If approved in the Republican-controlled Lower House, the plan would go to the Democratic-dominated Senate for approval before ending up in the Oval Office for Biden’s signature.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING