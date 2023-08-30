Only two weeks have passed since Nicolás Cataldo (39 years old, Valparaíso) took office as Minister of Education of the left-wing government of Gabriel Boric. And since that Wednesday, August 16, the controversies and emergencies in his portfolio have not let up. On the day of the change of command, outside La Moneda, the Chilean presidential palace, the new Secretary of State, the first from the Communist Party to occupy that portfolio, was awaited by the demonstration of the workers of Integra, the network of kindergartens and classrooms. cradles that depend on the State, whose strike, the one that managed to unlock yesterday, accumulates more than 21 days. A week later, a storm forced the suspension of classes in 77 communes of the South American country due to damage to educational establishments. And on Friday of last week, the College of Teachers called a national strike after 53.66% of its teachers rejected the ministry’s proposal to face the union’s demands. More than 100,000 teachers, 5,000 schools and more than a million students will be affected by the strike that began yesterday, Tuesday.

Criticism of his appointment has not ceased in the 14 days that he has been in charge of the second largest portfolio in the Chilean government’s budget. His militancy and some tweets against Carabineros sent in 2011 in full student mobilization, had already been questioned in the change of Cabinet in September 2022, when the Government had to back down from its plan to appoint him Undersecretary of the Interior and chose to put him in office. the Undersecretariat of Regional Development (Subdere).

“When the biggest problem in Education is school violence, it is very bad news that the new minister is a communist militant, a party that introduced and promoted violence in schools and particularly in emblematic high schools,” said deputy Marcia Raphael , member of the Education Commission and militant of the traditional right-wing party, Renovación Nacional (RN). In his first interviews, the Secretary of State has clarified that he has never justified violence within schools and has indicated that he feels stigmatized for being a communist. “Having a PC minister does not mean that people will start reading Marx and Lenin in schools,” he told the newspaper Third a few days after assuming.

In any case, in the minister’s environment they trust that they will be able to reverse those first impressions. In that Cataldo has experience. When he was chief of staff of the then deputy and today government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, the professor of History and Social Sciences at the University of Valparaíso cultivated good relations with several of his political adversaries in Congress at the time. . A link that continued to grow between 2015 and 2018 when the then Minister of Education, Nicolás Eyzaguirre, signed him in the portfolio for the processing of bills for teacher development and de-municipalization of education, initiatives that were a central part of the reform promoted by the second Administration of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018).

Jaime Bellolio, former spokesperson for the Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), who during those years as a deputy was a member of the Chamber’s Education Commission, recalls that it was easy to negotiate with Cataldo. “I would say that he has the advantage that he is a warm person, it is easy to get along with him, he is nice, pleasant, he is not someone who starts with the classic PC speech. He is open to dialogue and you can see that he is willing to listen to different points of view, although we disagreed on practically everything”, he recalls.

Rodrigo Roco, current director of Municipal Education for the commune of Santiago and who coincided as advisor to the Ministry of Education with Cataldo, highlights the charisma of the new minister. “He is capable of understanding himself with everyone, with parliamentarians from all sectors. He is kind, witty, one of those people that when you are discussing complex things, he says something that lightens the atmosphere without losing depth.

Cataldo’s personality, his sense of humor, his friendly style and willingness to talk – he always answers the phone and the WhatsApp messages he receives as a rule – is, say those close to him, his “secret weapon”. An attribute with which he has managed to carve out a space in the Government that has sought strong leaders, but at the same time dialogue, to get his reforms afloat. He met Boric in the years of the student movement, when the now minister was the national manager of the Communist Youth (JJCC). Later, in Congress, he ran into him at soccer matches organized by some members of the House, including the former Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson; Bellolium; the then RN deputy Diego Paulsen and the now socialist senator Fidel Espinoza, among others. But it wasn’t until the 2021 presidential campaign, when Cataldo took over as territorial manager in the second round, that he managed to strengthen ties with the president. Today they are not friends, but they maintain a trusting relationship.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric shakes hands with his new Education Minister Nicolás Cataldo at a cabinet change ceremony on August 16.

Elvis González (EFE)

The Executive’s bet is that the closeness of the new minister with the educational world -he was part of the Teachers College- manages to channel the demands of teachers (education financing, violence in schools, retirement bonds and the historical debt, among other points) and, on the other hand, that it is capable of resuming the agenda and taking charge of the deep Chilean educational crisis, derived from structural problems of the system and the consequences of the pandemic. This week he will go through a key test: after his first meeting on Monday with the leaders of the College of Teachers, the minister yesterday sent a new proposal to the teachers, which will be taken to a new consultation by the union. If all goes well, they say from the ministry, the strike could be deactivated between Thursday and Friday of this week. “I don’t feel pressured or with a gun on the table,” the minister told the radio on Monday Pattern. It was a controversial phrase, one of those that Cataldo usually occupies who prefers frank dialogues, although in the ministry they assure that he was asked about the matter – that if he felt pressured with a gun at the table – and he only limited himself to answering.

Son of a prisoner by the dictatorship

On September 11, 1973, Minister Cataldo’s father, Héctor Cataldo, a member of the Unitary Popular Action Movement (Mapu), one of the factions that was part of the Popular Unity led by Salvador Allende, was detained by Marines. He was imprisoned for two years, he was tortured and today his testimony is in the records of the Valech commission, which documented the mistreatment of thousands of Chileans during the dictatorship.

Years later, in 1984, Nicolás would be born in the hospital located on the same land where the Chilean National Congress stands today in Valparaíso. His parents separated when he was six years old. His father left the port city and settled in Santiago. Those were not easy years for the Cataldo Astorga family: his mother, his sister and he lived as close friends for several years until they managed to have their home in Cerro Esperanza.

At the age of 14, Cataldo attended secondary education at the Eduardo de la Barra high school, played soccer, sang in the school choir, practiced athletics and participated as a student leader from the Communist Youth. After graduating, he began to study Pedagogy in History at the University of Valparaíso, which in those years did not have a student center. Cataldo together with his colleagues organized to lift him up and thus began a career as a leader that only went up. Upon finishing his studies, the PC appointed him in charge of the national organization of the JJCC and he went to live in Santiago. It was from this role that Cataldo began to train the generations of communist students who later became leaders in different universities in the country. The current deputy Karol Cariola, Julio Sarmiento and Camila Vallejo were part of the litter that, hand in hand with the now minister, recovered the presidencies of the university federations that the PC had lost in previous years.

At the age of 27, Nicolás joined the Communist Party and took over the Department of Education and Improvement of the Chilean College of Teachers, which in those years was headed by the current Chilean ambassador to Argentina, Bárbara Figueroa. From that position, he was editor of the magazine teaching and he met Guillermo Scherping, director of the publication, whom the Secretary of State has mentioned as his main mentor. That, Cataldo has said, was his start in public policies related to education, which today has him as the first communist minister to occupy that portfolio, a position that the history teacher always dreamed of. He is so passionate about it that he even tattooed a pencil on his right arm along with the phrase of the Brazilian Marxist educator and philosopher, Paulo Freire: “Education does not change the world, it changes the people who will change the world.”