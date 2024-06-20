Lithuania’s parliament on Thursday passed a tax package to finance an additional increase in defense spending.
The Lithuanian Parliament approved increases in corporate taxes and excise duties on tobacco and fuel by a large majority, along with a number of legislative amendments. Members of the Lithuanian Parliament also approved the establishment of a defense fund to increase financial resources to cover the country’s most urgent needs to strengthen its defense and civil protection capabilities.
