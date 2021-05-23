The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and the President of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, at Fitur 2021. ISABEL INFANTES / Europa Press

Lithium, that silvery-white alkali metal that in the periodic table of elements was studied in a rush in the group of those that had a valence (hydrogen, lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, cesium and francium) and whose atomic number is three, it has become an object of desire since the European Commission declared it a strategic raw material. It turns out that lithium hydroxide is key in the manufacture of batteries for electric cars and Europe wants to reduce dependence on China and Latin America and exploit deposits in its territory.

That is where Extremadura comes into play, where, at the moment, there are two fields ready for exploitation and a project to install a battery plant, announced by the regional president, Guillermo Fernandez Vara, on the other hand locked in a fight to attract to the region to some automobile company. Last Wednesday he met with the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, at the international tourism fair Fitur in Madrid and had the opportunity to exchange impressions, in addition to tourism, on the projects related to lithium and the automotive industry that it pursues so much.

The two mines are located in the province of Cáceres, one in the municipal district of the capital and the other in the town of Cañaveral. But they seem to have a different fate. While the latter is linked to the project of the aforementioned battery factory, which the Phi4Tech company plans to build in Badajoz, and is channeled, with the opposition of environmental groups; that of the capital has received the rejection of the Junta de Extremadura, which nevertheless had approved the initial permits for its development in 2016 after calling a tender that was awarded by the company Valoriza, a subsidiary of the Sacyr group. Later, it sold 75% to the Australian firm Infinity Lithium, with an option for the entirety. Then it presented the endorsement of the European Commission as irrefutable support; but the location has been decisive.

The existence of these exploitations have come to alter the citizen coexistence. The word lithium, from the Greek lithos (stone), has entered the political-social agenda of the community like a throwing stone that transcends borders. For some it is a kind of white gold that opens many economic and employment expectations in one of the regions with the most unemployment in Spain. Others, led by environmentalists, see more social harm (due to its environmental impact) than economic benefits.

The fact is that the political parties are out of place. They do not understand why so many suspicions were created about the possibility of taking lithium from Extremadura to a battery plant in Catalonia (announced by the minister Reyes Maroto in a meeting with the Volkswagen group in Barcelona) and then the mining operations are rejected. They are also unclear on the reasons why lithium from one mine can be used at the battery plant in Badajoz and not from the other.

The reason given by the Board for not granting the research permit to the San José Valdeflórez project is that it does not comply with the urban regulations of the Cáceres City Council, whose General Municipal Plan would prohibit the activity requested on undeveloped land. However, Vara has indicated that everything depends on the corporation modifying the municipal plan. “It is the people of Cáceres who have the floor,” said the Olivenza politician in clear reference to the fact that he had to take the hot potato that the mayor gave him. Luis Salaya, of his own party. That is, Vara returns it to him and leaves the door open for his approval. But, everything indicates that the shots are not going to go there. Salaya has been resounding (“fix the damage and close when leaving”), while asking for the declaration of protected landscape.

Although the matter has the population divided, the circumstance occurs that the municipal political groups commune together in the rejection of the project of the Sierra de la Mosca, a green lung for the holidays and enjoyment of the people of Cáceres. First it was the mayor of the PP, Elena Nevado, which opposed the plans despite the promoters claiming that their initial reaction had been positive. According to these sources, the pressure from the party that leads the community Jose Antonio Monago They were enough to give pumpkins, to which the Socialists, then in opposition, joined, against the decision of the Board chaired by Vara. Only Ciudadanos clearly supported the project.

For Australians, the stoppage represents a setback in their price. For this reason, this week, Tecnología Extremadura del Lithium, the company created by Infinity Lithium and Sacyr, filed an appeal and threatened to file a contentious-administrative appeal. In his view, the refusal is not based on legal grounds and asks to adhere to “objective legal criteria”. According to the company, said regulation refers to the extractive use of the soil, not being extendable to research activities.