THE GOVERNMENT OF Andrés Manuel López Obrador opens a new front of struggle, now against the Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium Group Co.

This conflict now arises as a result of the cancellation of mining concessions in the Sierra de Sonora, where its subsidiaries Bacanora Lithium Limited and Sonora Lithium Ltd, had planned to exploit and produce lithium, an essential mineral for the technology and energy industry.

We must go back to August 2023, when the General Directorate of Mines notified the cancellation of nine mining concessions that allowed Ganfeng to operate the lithium project in Bacadéhuachi, Sonora.

This decision was challenged by Ganfeng’s subsidiaries through administrative review appeals before the Ministry of Economy.

However, in November 2023, the Secretariat ratified the cancellation of the concessions.

In response, they filed annulment claims before the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA) in early 2024, seeking to reverse the decision.

The TFJA admitted the demands, but these are still pending resolution.

In parallel, in May 2024, Ganfeng initiated arbitration proceedings before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

From their perspective, the cancellation of the mining concessions represents a violation of the agreements and expectations they had when investing in Mexico.

The company has argued that new Mexican laws and regulations have created an unsustainable operating environment and that the cancellation amounts to an expropriation of its investments.

The Mexican government defends the nationalization of lithium resources as a necessary measure to guarantee sovereignty over strategic resources and ensure that they contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

This stance aligns with a growing global movement toward greater state control of key natural resources, driven by the need to secure supplies for critical industries and maximize national benefits.

Mexico, with an estimated 8.9 million tons of lithium, holds approximately 3.2% of the world’s reserves, making it a potentially significant player in the global lithium market.

Despite this, lithium production in Mexico has not yet begun, as the deposits are in the exploration stages.

The Minera Sonora Borax project, a subsidiary of Bacanora Minerals, had projected the production of 35 thousand tons of lithium and 50 thousand tons of potassium sulfate annually in the La Ventana, El Sauz and Fleur mines, located in Sonora.

This project, known as La Ventana, includes the exploitation of an open pit mine and the construction of a lithium carbonate processing plant with a useful life of 24.5 years.

The outcome of this conflict will not only be crucial for the parties involved, but could also set important precedents for foreign investment and natural resource management in Mexico and other countries.

THE Mexican Workers’ UNION LEAGUE, headed by Julieta Mónica Morales García, filed a lawsuit with the United States Department of Labor against Impro Industries México, due to persistent labor problems. With a plant of 3,050 employees in Villa Reyes, San Luis Potosí, this company with Chinese capital produces precision casting and machining items, exported in part under the T-MEC. The complaint, admitted by the Department of Labor, mentions deficiencies in transportation, dining services and promotion management.

THE RETURN OF the inspectors of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to the avocado packing plants in Michoacán is a positive step to resume trade of that fruit and mango to the United States. According to Ambassador Ken Salazar, this return will be gradual due to recent attacks. Despite the optimism, it is crucial to ensure the complete safety of inspectors before reaching full operation. Continued collaboration between both countries will be essential to eliminate trade impediments.

ENERGY COMPANIES Tenaris began the fourth tranche of its share buyback program, with a budget of up to $300 million. This effort, part of a broader program of 1.2 billion, seeks to remove securities representing its share capital from the market. The buyback began on June 14, 2024 and will run until October 31. The purchased shares will eventually be canceled, and the bank in charge of the operation will make commercial decisions independently to maximize the effectiveness of the program.

PFIZER MEXICO NAMED Juan Luis Morell new CEO as of July 1, 2024. With more than 23 years of professional experience, Morell becomes the first Mexican to lead the biopharmaceutical company in more than two decades. His career at Pfizer includes the introduction of oral antiviral treatment against Covid-19 in Mexico and the implementation of a post-pandemic business model in Latin America. In addition, Morell has a solid background in industrial engineering and extensive experience in Latin American markets.

