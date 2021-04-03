The rebound in the price of lithium linked to expectations of greater global demand by the battery industry for electric vehicles and electronic devices, also aroused the interest of those looking for new financial investment options.

“The interest of our clients is growing considering the context,” explains José Ignacio Bano, Research Manager at InvertirOnline. Refers to the migration of internal combustion cars to electric cars which presents a very good opportunity for Argentina with important deposits of the resource in the Northwest, in a context where demand is growing ”, he explains.

Last week, lithium made headlines again when the automaker BMW announced the signing of a multi-million dollar contract with a company that is dedicated to the extraction of natural resources (Livent) for the production of the batteries necessary to power their cars.

“Between March of last year and January of this year, the price of the LIT (the Global X Lithium ETF mutual fund) went from US $ 25 to US $ 70 ” Bano account, alluding to the good returns that investing in this commodity can generate.

The ton of “battery grade” carbonate from this mineral climbed to US $ 12,600, the highest level since March 2019.

According to the analyst, there are basically two alternatives to invest in lithium: one local and one through the United States. The latter is the most direct and is done through a common investment fund (ETF) that is listed on the Stock Exchange. In particular, the LIT is in charge of concentrating some 50 companies dedicated to mining and the production of lithium batteries ”, he describes.

“In this case, the great advantage is that the investment is focused on the resource, offers greater diversification and less risk because it covers from the extraction of the mineral to the production of the battery and also in different companies with which it is not as biased as what can happen with a particular company. That lowers the risk. As for these companies, 30% of them are Chinese companies, 22% from the US and there are other companies such as Samsung, Tesla and other less well-known companies.

One of the advantages of this LIT ETF is that It can be invested in the entire sector with a single purchase that can start from US $ 60. In the case of InvertirOnline With US $ 1000 or its equivalent in pesos you can open an account to operate in the United States. That is, from then on, from about $ 150 thousand, you can start investing, to buy the ETF that tracks everything that happens with lithium, ”he says.

The other option, locally, the company to invest in is Tesla, the American automaker that, in the first quarter of the year, manufactured more than 180 thousand electric cars. Last year, the value of this stock was multiplied by 10.

“Although in this case” a package “is bought because the company has many other edges in its business,” warns Bano. In the portfolio of that company, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla also has -for example- another company, called SolaCity specialized in solar energy. With which, in addition to the batteries, the firm is making batteries for the home, known as “powerwall”, which are a kind of electric stoves that are attached to the wall and lower the electrical energy from the network to be able to store it there. This branch of business is large within the auto company.

With which, if the investment to be made is not only in lithium, this is another option. Tesla can be operated locally, through a CEDEAR (certificates that are equivalent to shares of companies abroad) For $ 6500 pesos a share of the company will be bought ”. according to Bano.

According to data from the Abeceb consultancy, currently, In Argentina, lithium production reaches 37/38 thousand tons LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) and is entirely destined for the foreign market.

“Today there are two projects in production. Fenix, in Salar del Hombre Muerto and Olaroz, in Salar de Olaroz. There is a wide portfolio of lithium projects that could easily multiply more than 10 times production. The country would have the possibility of supplying on its own all the increase in global lithium demand of the next decade only with projects in the advanced exploration stage or higher. However, there are currently only two confirmed projects, which will allow production to be doubled by 2022-23: the expansion of Salar de Olaroz and the Caucharí Olaroz project, “the consulting firm said.