‘The Dream of a Butterfly’, by Chinese painter Lu Zhi (c. 1550)

We live half our life dreaming about ourselves. Too long for our fictions, in which they are mixed, free of censorship, reality, fear and desire, do not sneak into our waking life. That daydreaming or that awakening in the dream is what the selection of short stories offers Sleep power, which Roger Caillois, the great sociologist of the human imaginary, prepared for the Club Français du Livre (1962) and which remained out of print in France and unpublished in Spanish until Atalanta published it in a translation by Mauro Armiño. In them are excluded the dreams that are declared as such from the beginning and remove the surprise to the reader or that serve as a means of communication of messages from divine entities. It includes texts by Chinese, Arabic, Greek, Latin and modern authors such as Nabokov, Somerset Maughan, Wells, Kipling, Cortázar or Luisa Mercedes Levinson.

Caillois (France, 1913-1978) was one of the great popularizers of Borges, the author who popularized Zhuangzi’s apologue: “In the past, says Zhuangzi, one night I was a butterfly that fluttered happy with its destiny. Then I woke up being Zhuangzi. Who am I really? A butterfly that dreams that it is Zhuangzi? Or Zhuangzi who imagines it was a butterfly? In the West it has been interpreted as an illustration of the suspicion that we are someone else’s dream, an idea that has been repeated since the beginning of time until Calderón, Pirandello or Philip K. Dick, but what the Taoist writer wanted to express was the concept that “all beings in all their states are one in reality”, which gives the reason to this other story: “Twenty-four interpreters of dreams were settled in Jerusalem. It happened to me that I had a dream and visited all the interpreters. Each one gave me a different interpretation and all were fulfilled in me, according to what is said: the dream follows the mouth that interprets it ”.

Post-truth was the lie

Although 1,500 years ago there was no virtual reality offered by 21st century technology and post-truth was called a lie, the Buddhist Liezi describes three kingdoms. In Gumang, the day is not distinguished from the night, its inhabitants sleep most of the time and only wake up every fifty days, so what they dream of is true and what they see in waking state is false. In the Middle Kingdom, the dark and the bright, morals and law are balanced, so that what is done during the day is considered real; what is seen during sleep is considered deceptive. At last, in the third realm, Fuluo, the radiance of the sun and the moon shine constantly. The temperament of its inhabitants – Liezi writes – “is harsh and cruel. The strong oppress the weak; in it the victors are honored without worrying about justice. They do nothing but move, never rest, they do nothing but watch and they never sleep ”.

The dream is unique and non-transferable, but not always. There are lovers who are in the same dream, others who fulfill an action that another dreams of, and dreams that are linked infinitely, such as Cao Xueqin’s, in which a man dreams over and over again in a place identical to that of his house, inhabited by the same people, but with the difference that no one recognizes him and they contemptuously compare him with the owner of the house. He enters a room and there he sees the owner, his exact double, also restless because he dreams that he is in an identical place to his house, inhabited by the same people and that nobody recognizes him …

The power of dreams makes everything believable, even bringing the dead back to life, the taboo impossible to overcome if it is not in fiction, and if it is in the pen of Poe or Bierce not with consoling effects. There are those who succumb to the temptation to open a door that they did not have to go through or who see the murder of their persecutor fulfilled in real life just as they had dreamed it …, but the persecution continues when both are already specters.

Henry Kuttner and CL Moore propose an amusing story in which he inverts the worlds of reality and dreams and a dreamer visits his psychiatrist to cure the hallucinations of the conscious world with Woody Allen dialogues. “You see, when I sleep, when I dream, the conscious mind goes unconscious. That is where we are here and now. But in the real world, in the waking world, the other world, I think my psychiatrist is trying to access my unconscious, which for you is my waking mind ”. And the psychiatrist of the dream world tells her that the other, the one in the real world, exists only in her imagination.

Luisa Mercedes Levinson creates a character who lives in the dreams of others and needs the sleeping ones to take over so that she continues to exist. Books are woven from the same material as dreams. Hence Caliban’s advice to destroy Prospero: “Above all, remember to take his books, because without them he is nothing but a fool like me, nor does he have any genius to serve him.” Even if he is in danger, as Borges writes in Everything and nothing, of being exhausted dreaming that he lives the lives of all the characters in all the books he has read.