Laura Ardila in the talk ‘Journalism and power: a dispute over the facts’ at the Gabo 2023 Festival, in Bogotá. GABO FOUNDATION

Although the Planeta publishing house has not yet officially explained why it decided at the last moment not to publish a new research book that was already edited and ready to print, one of its representatives in Colombia has decided to resign from his position due to the cancellation that was decided in Spain. . Juan David Correa, a literary editor in Colombia who had been in office for five and a half years, has resigned two days after journalist Laura Ardila revealed that Planeta canceled the publication of her book on the Barranquilla political clan known as the Char. Although Correa deals more with fiction than with non-fiction or investigative journalism, he considers that his legitimacy ends up being decimated by the decisions made by others within the editorial group.

“Given the corporate decision to cancel this serious and solid journalistic investigation, my possibilities and legitimacy have been decimated,” says a letter from Correa to several colleagues in which he shares the news of his resignation. “An editor needs, without a doubt, the support and freedom to think and decide which conversations he proposes to a society and from this moment on, those that I have been interested in promoting on racism, gender, the history of the country, the Sociological essay, journalistic research or critical thinking will be called into question by many writers who will wonder if what I propose will have a good port or will be shipwrecked before landing on it”, he adds.

Juan David Correa, literary editor of Planeta. COURTESY

The decision not to publish the book, as explained by the journalist Ardila in the newspaper The viewerIt was not from the directors in Colombia and much less from Correa, who was not in the decision process. “In a conversation that lasted half an hour, Mariana Marczuk, editorial director of Planeta for the Andean region, notified me that the corporation decided not to publish my book because it does not want to assume the legal risk of a possible lawsuit for moral damages. They assure that they sent the manuscript to a review of their legal department in Spain and it was there that they arranged that ”, Ardila has written.

“The departure of Juan David Correa saddens my soul. With it we lose all the fiction authors of Planeta ”, wrote the writer Alonso Sánchez Baute on his Twitter account. “But also national literature, not only for its high professional qualities, but also for its human qualities. His resignation is, in fact, a lesson in dignity,” he added.

Correa clarified in his letter that what happened with Laura Ardila is an exception in his professional experience at Planeta. “Never in these five and a half years have I been suggested to censor any content or prevented from publishing any of the books I proposed,” she says. And she adds that, although the decision not to publish the book about the Char clan was not hers, it is a decision of the publisher that is not in line with her line of thought.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

“I would like to explain to you that my decision obeys a line of thought that I have tried to observe throughout my twenty-five-year professional career in the country’s journalistic, cultural, and editorial sectors,” he says in the letter. “This line has to do with ensuring that the plural, inclusive and democratic values ​​for which I advocate in public are in accordance with the personal, family and social sphere. As I have written throughout these years, nothing will change if we only think of our own benefit to the detriment of the weakest or of the abuses that have been committed throughout Colombian history ”, he adds.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.