The mention on the second page of the book, just after the announcement of the declaration of bankruptcy, of a gas station along a national road is an invincible reminder Gas, the famous painting painted in 1940 by Edward Hopper. The same atmosphere causing the same feeling of loneliness, emptiness and underlying drama. On the previous page, the mechanic, who also acts as the narrator, had focused on two photos of his wife ten years apart. As the look of it had not changed, he was quickly reassured. With a few minimal suggestions, the dark horizon of this new novel is immediately drawn.

The one who tells is called Jean Seghers. His wife’s name is Remedios. There is also a Walden, an Ousmane, a Hunter, a Bozonet, an Amina, a Salazare, a Dolorès. With Yves Ravey, the onomastic environment broadens and densifies the story. To stick to Seghers and Walden, the reference to the great realist literature of the last two centuries is thus obvious. A way of baggage to accompany the journey of this hard-pressed Franche-Comté mechanic, in the sights of a pension fund. He suspects his wife of infidelity with the president of the commercial court, discovers the true lover and plans a murderous revenge. The narrative fabric very quickly thickens. A dormant region lets itself be continually guessed, in the background of the unfolding news item.

No one better than Yves Ravey has mastered the art of restoring the feeling of abandonment, the poverty of existence, the fatal gear of expedients. Similar to the pump attendant in Hopper’s canvas, Seghers finally finds himself alone by the side of the road. His discreet mechanic night watchman is now claiming the indemnities due to him. Impossible to cope. What if, in the end, everything could be resolved with a large wipe of the cloth, the loss of the garage, the deception of his wife, the demanding presence of the mechanic? Except that here fatality, the other name of social determinism, unless a twist always wins. Seghers took action. The gendarmerie stalled, but insurance is watching. The mechanic will be unmasked. In Greek tragedy, the matrix of Yves Ravey’s fictions, a deus ex machina sometimes made the course of fate deviate. A seemingly improbable outcome for a novel so masterfully locked. But if the proximity was such that the hypothesis becomes reality?