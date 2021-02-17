The start brings together the ingredients of a noir novel, before the work of memory comes to invest the story. Started in a trendy atmosphere of P oulpe, with a corpse in a closed room, the novel gradually takes on Proustian accents, with the irresistible rise of a family story, the author’s favorite terrain, who excels in exploring its composite material. As already in the Swedish housekeeper (2016) or the Sisters with blue eyes (2018), masterful representations of the shadows and lights of what is commonly called family romance. Without ever disregarding the places in which it infuses. Such here is the house on Île-Tudy, at the end of the land, loaded with the memories of the one who tells: Claire Werner, bachelor near her fifties, employee of an insurance company, but who devotes her ” real life ” to paint. His story, literally imbued with lights and colors, provides multiple testimonies.

One Sunday evening in the fall, she arrives at the family home, linked for her to mixed memories. She decided to put it up for sale, but discovered the body of a man there. An investigation begins. Prelude, we already reckon, to a simple investigative novel. Except that the research is moving in a completely different direction, towards the intimate, towards a past that is making a comeback. Uncertain territory, on which the narrator ventures further and further. Always subtle and delicate, Marie Sizun recreates the journey of memory, between magnetization and pain. The father, himself a painter, soon left for distant horizons. The mother professor, corseted in a strange stiffness. The overly hated younger sister who had taken off. These times before are now resurfacing, scenes and images are emerging from oblivion.

Certainties also waver, during this real self-examination, the only really important investigation of the story. The other, the policewoman, will be quickly resolved. The past revisited opens up a new understanding of beings and things. The lights have moved, like the changing light of Brittany, of which Marie Sizun gives superb glimpses. Her sensitivity as a novelist and her gaze as a painter (Claire, her literary double?) Contribute to the beauty of the text. Certainly also because lives are revealed to be less boundlessly there than they appear. This literature gives to see and understand.