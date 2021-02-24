His first novel, 1,144 lbs (2018), presented itself as a tribute to literature and reading. This time, the subject is more acerbic, to tackle a whole different subject, even if it is still a question of reading. No longer literary texts, but scripts that a television channel, France Fiction, submits to external collaborators for their opinion. One of them is none other than the narrator of this second book, a sensitive and accusing story, which confirms the sharpness of the gaze and the vigor of the writing.

The one who tells the story, widowed for two years, lives alone with his 10-year-old daughter Élisa. The duo lead a very orderly life. Every fortnight, the father goes to La Défense in the Tour de France Fiction, to drop off his reading cards and renew his stock of manuscripts. Just as regularly, with Élisa, he visits their late Louise at Père-Lachaise. Their other big release is McDonald’s. Finally, he brings help and support to their neighbor Céline, who is in very bad shape. The rest of the time, he reads boring scripts, and counts spelling mistakes. In many ways, the character staged by Jean Berthier appears close to the anti-heroes who inhabit Christian Oster’s novels. All lonely and fragile, impassive and funny, required by activities that do not really engage them. But things change, when France Fiction is told that there are no more manuscripts for him. Shortly before in one of his files, he had dared to put forward a personal opinion …

In addition to the blunt painting of a television universe dominated by mediocrity, hypocrisy and clan practices, in counterpoint to the tact and restraint of the narrator, it is now a way of facing up that Jean Berthier shows. Braving the compartmentalization imposed by the channel, the narrator manages to meet a reader victim of the same practices. They then decide to write their own script, with four hands. The writing sessions, highly alcoholic, are irresistible of humor. Then he leaves the small apartment where he can no longer pay the rent and leaves with his daughter in what promises to be a wandering. “Here begins the novel”, he concluded soberly. As if he would finally be able to gain autonomy and decide his path. Nothing more, but expressed in such a moving way that once again Jean Berthier touches and conquers his reader.