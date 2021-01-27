We receive this slim first novel as a shock. By the contained violence of his writing. By the succession of terrible disclosures. As through the seemingly distant gaze, and its striking effect of strangeness, of the one who tells. A son leads to evoke, under the contradictory outbursts of pain and anger, his recently deceased mother. With this seemingly banal incipit, which, from the outset, nevertheless delivers the general meaning of his lament: “She didn’t say anything when they picked her up. “ The phase would not call for more comments if the one in question was not carried in his coffin at this precise moment. To this loss, the son clearly cannot resolve himself. The strength of the link is immediately affirmed. Then, “Descended into the hole (…) she slipped smoothly next to her husband”, to say the other relationship that had oriented his life, in often opposite directions.

By jerks, in this story devoid of the slightest grammatical connector, only made up of short independent juxtaposed ones, spurt of words jostling on the edge of the lips, bits of an existence come to light. In the disorder of lamentation and fury. The little girl of modest origin and her thirst for life, the romantic dirty and disillusioned teenager, the woman eager for freedom hampered by too heavy family secrets, the whimsical and a little too loving mother. Emmanuel Chaussade’s irresistible verbal torrent thus brings out the diverse faces of this woman who, having reached adulthood, displayed all the exterior of success and ease while emotional poverty and old submissions were her real lot, weighed down by the weight of a past that had never passed. The son had discovered it late. Mother and father’s final Alzheimer’s now seemed like a way to keep away from the overflows of the muddy stream. Rarely has a text expressed with so much delicacy at the same time as with so much frankness, ignoring taboos, the image that a son can build for himself of his own mother. Rarely either has the flow of speech been so admirably poured out, carrying the implicit in a continuous stream. The literature of the intimate remains capable of overwhelming surprises. To the extent of the inexhaustible human matter. Emmanuel Chaussade offers us one of the most moving glimpses there is.